The Colombian president announced that all hostages had been rescued, bringing the day-long hostage siege to an end. Security forces stormed the supermarket in the Caribbean city of Cartagena, early on Wednesday morning.
The president added that one captor had been killed. “In an extraordinary joint operation between the National Police and the Armed Forces, all the hostages were rescued,” President Abelardo de la Espriella said, according to AFP.
Authorities laud security forces
Suggested For You
A further statement from the government lauded the actions of the security forces. “Glory to our Public Security Forces! The @FuerzasMilCol and @PoliciaColombia entered the supermarket in La Castellana, Cartagena, successfully rescuing all the hostages, killing one of the criminals and capturing others, following a decisive military and police operation that restored control of the site and protected citizens’ lives.”
Deep Dive
How did Colombian security forces end the Cartagena supermarket hostage siege?
How many people were taken hostage at the Cartagena supermarket?
What did the captors demand during the Cartagena supermarket siege?
Also Read | Colombia says terrorist attack caused blackout; orders tighter security for power grid
“Defense Minister, Major General (Ret.) @generaljmora, thanked and commended all the service members who took part in this operation, highlighting their courage, professionalism and commitment to protecting Colombians. Colombia is in the hands of those who protect it, not those who threaten it!,” the statement further noted.{{/usCountry}}
“Defense Minister, Major General (Ret.) @generaljmora, thanked and commended all the service members who took part in this operation, highlighting their courage, professionalism and commitment to protecting Colombians. Colombia is in the hands of those who protect it, not those who threaten it!,” the statement further noted.{{/usCountry}}
Videos online appeared to show the hostages leaving the supermarket.
The president, in a video statement, added that the captors were given the chance to surrender and release the hostages. However, they refused to do so, prompting authorities to act decisively.
How security forces rescued hostages
Explosions were heard before security forces moved into the building where about 20 people were being held, as per AFP. Authorities had noted that out of the total 30 hostages initially taken, about 10 were released after hours of negotiations.
Among those released were many elderly women. AFP also reported seeing a police helicopter hover low over the building before the onslaught from the authorities. The president had travelled to Cartagena as the crisis unfolded and met security commanders at the scene.
The siege had reportedly started after an attempted armoured vehicle robbery. The president said that they were criminals who had gotten caught off guard and then decided to take hostages.
As per AFP, citing local media, the captors demanded nearly $2 million, two armoured vehicles and safe passage to Barranquilla, a city 130 kilometers (80 miles) to the northeast on Colombia's Caribbean coast. However, the president has been tough on crime since he came to power.
He said, “This is going to turn out well for the hostages. I'm not so sure it's going to turn out so well for the criminals.”
Explore More
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.