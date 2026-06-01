Colombia right-wing candidate De La Espriella, leftist Cepeda poised for runoff as no one reaches 50%

Colombian right wing outsider Abelardo de la Espreilla is poised to compete in a runoff in the country's presidential race against leftist senator Ivan Cepeda, data from the country's national registry office showed on Sunday, after no candidate reached the more than 50% support needed to avoid a second round, with a majority of votes counted nationwide.

Senator Ivan Cepeda, presidential candidate for the Pacto Historico, arrives at a polling station to cast a ballot in Bogota, Colombia, on Sunday, May 31, 2026.(Bloomberg)

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De La Espriella and Cepeda were running close in tallies, with the right wing lawyer notching 44% support and the long-time senator and activist 41%.

Lawyer and businessman De La Espriella, has never held elected office, but his style and policy proposals have drawn comparisons to El Salvador's Nayib Bukele.

Portraying himself as an outsider free from political baggage, De La Espriella, 47, has proposed a tough offensive against illegal armed groups, the construction of 10 megaprisons and poverty reduction through better education, healthcare and housing for the poorest.

Cepeda, a 63-year-old lawmaker, has been leading opinion polls, but surveys have suggested he will face a much tougher contest in a second round, once right-leaning and centrist voters no longer have multiple candidates to choose from.

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{{^usCountry}} Cepeda, the son of a murdered communist leader, has promised to pursue peace with illegal armed groups through negotiations, a policy that has led to little progress under current leader President Gustavo Petro. He also plans to deepen reforms meant to reduce inequality and poverty, including by raising taxes on high earners, gifting 1 million hectares (2.47 million acres) to victims of the country's six-decade internal conflict, and expanding healthcare coverage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cepeda, the son of a murdered communist leader, has promised to pursue peace with illegal armed groups through negotiations, a policy that has led to little progress under current leader President Gustavo Petro. He also plans to deepen reforms meant to reduce inequality and poverty, including by raising taxes on high earners, gifting 1 million hectares (2.47 million acres) to victims of the country's six-decade internal conflict, and expanding healthcare coverage. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} De La Espriella, who has legally represented controversial figures including former Venezuelan minister Alex Saab, has warned Cepeda would ensure the continuation of Petro’s much-criticized economic policies, including a ban on new oil projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} De La Espriella, who has legally represented controversial figures including former Venezuelan minister Alex Saab, has warned Cepeda would ensure the continuation of Petro’s much-criticized economic policies, including a ban on new oil projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The lawyer says he has financed his campaign with his own resources, without receiving donations from parties or large companies. Reuters could not independently verify that claim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lawyer says he has financed his campaign with his own resources, without receiving donations from parties or large companies. Reuters could not independently verify that claim. {{/usCountry}}

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