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Colombia right-wing candidate De La Espriella, leftist Cepeda poised for runoff as no one reaches 50%

De La Espriella and Cepeda were running close in tallies, with the right wing lawyer notching 44% support and the long-time senator and activist 41%.

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 03:43 am IST
Reuters |
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Colombian right wing outsider Abelardo de la Espreilla is poised to compete in a runoff in the country's presidential race against leftist senator Ivan Cepeda, data from the country's national registry office showed on Sunday, after no candidate reached the more than 50% support needed to avoid a second round, with a majority of votes counted nationwide.

Senator Ivan Cepeda, presidential candidate for the Pacto Historico, arrives at a polling station to cast a ballot in Bogota, Colombia, on Sunday, May 31, 2026.(Bloomberg)

De La Espriella and Cepeda were running close in tallies, with the right wing lawyer notching 44% support and the long-time senator and activist 41%.

Lawyer and businessman De La Espriella, has never held elected office, but his style and policy proposals have drawn comparisons to El Salvador's Nayib Bukele.

Portraying himself as an outsider free from political baggage, De La Espriella, 47, has proposed a tough offensive against illegal armed groups, the construction of 10 megaprisons and poverty reduction through better education, healthcare and housing for the poorest.

Cepeda, a 63-year-old lawmaker, has been leading opinion polls, but surveys have suggested he will face a much tougher contest in a second round, once right-leaning and centrist voters no longer have multiple candidates to choose from.

 
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Home / World News / Colombia right-wing candidate De La Espriella, leftist Cepeda poised for runoff as no one reaches 50%
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