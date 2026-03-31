'Come close': Iran army's message as US mulls troop deployment in Middle East

The video also opens with the phrase "Come Close" written in English and Hebrew, signalling a direct challenge to any possible US deployment.

In the video circulated by state media Press TV, the Iranian army is seen showcasing its special forces preparing for a fight with American troops.

Iran has released a new video as its war with the United States and Israel escalates, which shows its special unit of commandos preparing for a possible ground invasion.

Iran's message to Washington also comes after it struck an ammunition facility in Iran’s Isfahan using a nearly 1000kg bunker buster bomb.

According to a US official who spoke to the Wall Street Journal, a large number of penetrator munitions were used in the operation, indicating that the target likely included fortified or underground structures. Isfahan is a major military hub and is closely linked to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Trump also shared footage of the strike on Truth Social, posting a video showing multiple explosions lighting up the night sky. The clip, which was not accompanied by any explanation, was later identified by officials as depicting the attack on Isfahan.

US mulls deployment of troops in Middle East Several media reports from the US in the past few weeks have signalled a possible deployment of American troops in Iran.

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According to reports from Reuters, the New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal, thousands of troops from the US Army’s elite 82nd Airborne Division have received orders to deploy to West Asia.

These reports come as the US Central Command posted an update on X, which showed US Marines arriving in the region.

"U.S. Sailors and Marines aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 27," CENTCOM said in a post on X.

In his latest briefing to the press, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the “point is to be unpredictable” when asked about the possible deployment of more American troops in the region.