'Point is to be unpredictable': Pete Hegseth on deploying US troops as Iran war escalates
However, the war secretary added that the US remains committed to ending the conflict on “our and Trump's terms.”
As the war with Iran continues, uncertainty over the deployment of American troops in Iran remains a key focus. Addressing these concerns, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth on Tuesday said that the key is to “be unpredictable.”
The US official's remark echo US President Donald Trump, who has stated that while he does not wish to send troops to Iran, even if he does, he “will not tell anyone.”
This is not the first time the US has played on the element of surprise. During a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Trump was asked by Washington whether it had informed its allies of the strike on Iran.
In his response, the US President brought up the Pearl Harbour attack as the Japanese PM visibly winced.
“We wanted surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan, OK? Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?” Trump turned to ask asked Takaichi, who appeared uncomfortable.
Talks with Iran “gaining strength”
In a briefing on US' operation in Tehran, Hegseth added that the United States is engaged in talks to end the conflict. However, he added that if a deal is not struck, Washington was ready to continue Operation Epic Fury for another four to eight weeks.
During the press conference, Hegseth stated that the talks to end the war are ongoing and “gaining strength.” However, the war secretary added that the US remains committed to ending the conflict on “our and Trump's terms.”
In the same briefing, US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine said that Washington continues to destroy Iran's ability to project power.
"We've taken out more than 150 ships, including all Jamaran class frigates inside their navy... We continue to prosecute our campaign against their defence industrial base at scale. This includes factories, warehouses, nuclear weapons R&D labs, and the associated infrastructure required for Iran to reconstitute its combat capability," said Caine.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More