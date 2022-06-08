Confession letter found in car that drove into crowd in Germany's Berlin: Report
The Bild daily cited an investigator as saying: "(This was) by no means an accident – someone on the rampage, an ice-cold killer."
Published on Jun 08, 2022 08:02 PM IST
Reuters |
A letter of confession was found in the car that drove into a crowd of people on a Berlin shopping street, killing one person, the Bild daily reported on Wednesday.
