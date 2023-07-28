Congresswoman Grace Meng introduces ‘Diwali Day Act’ to make Diwali a US federal holiday

Diwali, celebrated by millions of Americans from various faiths and religions including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains, should be declared a federal holiday, Congresswoman Grace Meng has said. **EDS: TO GO WITH STORY** Washington: American Congresswoman Grace Meng. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_28_2023_000008A)(PTI)

Meng, a lawyer-turned-politician, who represents the sixth Congressional District of New York, has introduced the Diwali Day Act in the US House of Representatives, for making Diwali a federal holiday in the country.

“It's not just about a day off. It is about making sure that people beyond those who celebrate Diwali, truly understand the holiday and the culture and the contributions of the so many people who celebrate Diwali,” Meng told PTI in an interview on Thursday.

As a kid growing up in Queens, New York City, Meng said she always wanted to make sure that US holidays match those of the communities.

“It is important to me as an Asian American that Diwali, which is a holiday that is celebrated by hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers and billions of people literally around the world, that we are able to have this day off,” the 47-year-old Democrat said.

The legislation introduced in May has gained positive traction from her Congressional colleagues.

“We haven't really heard anything negative. So, in the world of politics and Congress, that is a very positive sign. This piece of legislation is a bipartisan piece of legislation,” she said.

ALSO READ| Hunter Biden admits he got $664K from CCP-backed company, contradicting his dad’s claim of ‘no money from China’

“We have members signing on every week, and so we are excited to keep talking about it and hopefully be able to pass it. We are very heartened by the steps taken by New York State, for example, in making Diwali a New York City school holiday, which is long overdue. We've been fighting for about 10 years or over 10 years on that legislation. And so we think that that also provides some momentum for our federal legislation,” Meng said.

Indian Americans, she said, have contributed so much to New York City, New York State, and the US.

Indian Americans comprise one of the largest Asian American populations in this country, and they have provided so many benefits to the US.

“They have contributed so much to our culture to academia, to our economy. And so we want to make sure that we recognise the important contributions and holidays that Indian Americans celebrate,” the Congresswoman said.

Responding to a question on the recent visit of the Prime Minister and his address to the joint session of the Congress, Meng said the speech was well received.

“His presence was received by both sides of the aisle, very bipartisan. We know that there are Indian Americans in both Republican and Democratic districts throughout New York and across the country. Many of our constituents back at home in New York were excited to see him come to Congress and we were able to hear him speak about the strong alliance between India and the United States,” she said.

ALSO READ| Disney accuses Ron DeSantis of violating its constitutional rights in ongoing legal feud

“It is a long-time relationship. As we hear about certain spots around the world, we know that it is very important for both countries and for democracy to continue to strengthen the alliance between the two countries,” the Congresswoman said.

“Both sides are finding more ways to collaborate and new areas of partnership,” she added.

In June, Diwali was enshrined as a school holiday in New York City and authorities described it as a “victory” for the city’s residents, including the Indian community. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he was proud that the State Assembly and the State Senate have passed the bill making Diwali a New York City Public School holiday.