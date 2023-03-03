Controversial King Charles? Why big celebs don't want to perform at coronation
King Charles' Coronation: The Sun reported that King Charles had requested the Spice Girls for a grand performance but all the members turned down the invitation.
As Britain gears up for the May coronation of King Charles III, big pop stars were set to be on the invitation list. These included: Adele, Harry Styles, Robbie Williams, Elton John, The Spice Girls. But all of them have reportedly refused to be part of the ceremony.
Robbie Williams also declined the offer while citing his jam-packed schedule.
Elton John, who was a close friend of Princess Diana, was also approached to perform at King Charles' coronation, media reports said. However, the musician who had performed a special version of "Candle in the Wind" at Diana's funeral in 1997, declined the offer.
Page Six reported, “Experts believe no one wants to perform because they therefore would be associated with the scandal-scarred monarchy."
The report quoted Simon Jones, a publicist for Little Mix, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson as saying, “The royal family has faced a number of PR disasters in recent times, and anyone performing at the show would have to consider whether there would be a backlash from appearing amongst their fans."
Head of leading British music PR company said as per the report, “These big symbolic associations carry a lot of weight and literally go down in history books in bold and underlined. I can understand why there’d be a big PR discussion around artists doing it or not.”