Video: Workers flee China's Covid lockdown at world's biggest iPhone factory

Published on Oct 31, 2022 02:46 PM IST

Covid In China: The curbs could affect iPhone production at the plant as workers were seen fleeing.

ByMallika Soni

As rising number of Covid outbreaks across China prompted tightening of local curbs and lockdowns, discontent against the restrictions was apparent in the central city of Zhengzhou. A Foxconn plant that makes iPhones and employs about 200,000 people has been rocked by discontent owing stringent measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In videos widely shared on social media, which could not be independently verified, people were rushing to the park's gates, which have already been locked. Videos of people fleeing malls and office buildings for fear of being locked in were also seen, Reuters reported.

The curbs could affect iPhone production at the plant, the report further said adding that it could drop as much as 30% in November.

Shanghai's Disney Resort also abruptly suspended operations on Monday to comply with Covid prevention measures.

China reported 2,898 Covid cases on Sunday, topping 2,000 for a second straight day, highest in 80 days.

Mallika Soni

