LIVE: Mexico records over 1,700 new Covid-19 deaths as toll tops 161,000

India's count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,777,284 after the Union health ministry on Wednesday reported that a total of 11,039 new infections were recorded in the preceding 24 hours. The ministry's website also shows that total 4,138,918 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 thus far. India is currently in the middle of the world's largest inoculation drive against the disease, and healthcare workers are being immunised in the ongoing phase 1 of the drive. For the drive, which began on January 16, Oxford University-AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech International Limited's Covaxin are being used.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The global tally of Covid-19 cases, meanwhile, is at over 104 million, the Johns Hopkins University tracker shows. The tracker further shows that more than 2.26 million people have succumbed to the disease thus far. The United States, with a tally topping 16.5 million and a death toll at over 450,000, is first globally on both counts. India is second in terms of total cases and fourth in terms of deaths. Brazil has the third-highest tally of cases and second-highest death toll. Mexico's death toll due to the disease is the third-highest globally.