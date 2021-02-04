Home / World News / LIVE: Mexico records over 1,700 new Covid-19 deaths as toll tops 161,000
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 infection at Lubrizol Staff CHS in Sector-16, Navi Mumbai (Bachchan Kumar / HT File Photo)
Live

LIVE: Mexico records over 1,700 new Covid-19 deaths as toll tops 161,000

The Johns Hopkins University tracker shows that the United States, India and Brazil, in that order, have the highest Covid-19 caseloads globally, followed by Russia and the United Kingdom.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:30 AM IST

India's count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,777,284 after the Union health ministry on Wednesday reported that a total of 11,039 new infections were recorded in the preceding 24 hours. The ministry's website also shows that total 4,138,918 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 thus far. India is currently in the middle of the world's largest inoculation drive against the disease, and healthcare workers are being immunised in the ongoing phase 1 of the drive. For the drive, which began on January 16, Oxford University-AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech International Limited's Covaxin are being used.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The global tally of Covid-19 cases, meanwhile, is at over 104 million, the Johns Hopkins University tracker shows. The tracker further shows that more than 2.26 million people have succumbed to the disease thus far. The United States, with a tally topping 16.5 million and a death toll at over 450,000, is first globally on both counts. India is second in terms of total cases and fourth in terms of deaths. Brazil has the third-highest tally of cases and second-highest death toll. Mexico's death toll due to the disease is the third-highest globally.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 04 Feb 2021 07:27 AM

    Over 1,700 new Covid-19 deaths take Mexico's toll past 161,000

    Mexico records 1,707 new deaths due to Covid-19 as toll reaches 161,240. This is the third-highest number of deaths globally, behind the US and Brazil, respectively.

IND USA
