LIVE: Mexico records over 1,700 new Covid-19 deaths as toll tops 161,000
India's count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,777,284 after the Union health ministry on Wednesday reported that a total of 11,039 new infections were recorded in the preceding 24 hours. The ministry's website also shows that total 4,138,918 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 thus far. India is currently in the middle of the world's largest inoculation drive against the disease, and healthcare workers are being immunised in the ongoing phase 1 of the drive. For the drive, which began on January 16, Oxford University-AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech International Limited's Covaxin are being used.
Click here for full Covid-19 coverage
The global tally of Covid-19 cases, meanwhile, is at over 104 million, the Johns Hopkins University tracker shows. The tracker further shows that more than 2.26 million people have succumbed to the disease thus far. The United States, with a tally topping 16.5 million and a death toll at over 450,000, is first globally on both counts. India is second in terms of total cases and fourth in terms of deaths. Brazil has the third-highest tally of cases and second-highest death toll. Mexico's death toll due to the disease is the third-highest globally.
Follow all the updates here:
-
FEB 04, 2021 07:27 AM IST
Over 1,700 new Covid-19 deaths take Mexico's toll past 161,000
Mexico records 1,707 new deaths due to Covid-19 as toll reaches 161,240. This is the third-highest number of deaths globally, behind the US and Brazil, respectively.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to talk about foreign policy during his maiden visit to State Department
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US nominates Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement for Nobel Peace Prize
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Mexico records over 1,700 new Covid-19 deaths as toll tops 161,000
122-year-old snow record may be broken, just short of 3 feet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar orders Facebook blocked as protests emerge after coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
House GOP grapples with Greene, Cheney as it defines itself
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Border agents detain mother, newborn in Texas for five days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada designates Proud Boys as a terrorist entity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia shrugs off fury over Navalny’s prison sentence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global coronavirus vaccine trust rising, but France, Japan, others sceptical
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi charged as calls to oppose coup grow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French government held liable for inaction on climate crisis in landmark case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quarantine worker at Melbourne hotel tests positive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anthony Fauci warns Americans to skip Super Bowl parties this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats set up showdown on Greene as GOP signals no action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox