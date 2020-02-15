e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Coronavirus update: COVID-19 kills 1,528, infects over 67,000 globally

Coronavirus update: COVID-19 kills 1,528, infects over 67,000 globally

Chinese authorities and other governments have reported these latest updates.

world Updated: Feb 15, 2020 21:35 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Beijing
Customers wearing face masks shop inside a supermarket, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China.
Customers wearing face masks shop inside a supermarket, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China. (REUTERS)
         

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 67,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Saturday in Beijing:

• Mainland China: 1,523 deaths among 66,492 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

• Hong Kong: 56 cases, 1 death

• Macao: 10 cases

• Japan: 337 cases, including 285 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

• Singapore: 72 cases

• Thailand: 34

• South Korea: 28

• Malaysia: 22

• Taiwan: 18

• Vietnam: 16

• Germany: 16

• United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

• Australia: 14 cases

• France: 11 cases, 1 death

• United Kingdom: 9 cases

• United Arab Emirates: 8

• Canada: 8

• Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

• India: 3 cases

• Italy: 3

• Russia: 2

• Spain: 2

• Belgium: 1

• Nepal: 1

• Sri Lanka: 1

• Sweden: 1

• Cambodia: 1

• Finland: 1

• Egypt: 1

top news
Amit Shah to visit Kolkata in March to decide Bengal civic poll strategy
Amit Shah to visit Kolkata in March to decide Bengal civic poll strategy
Bus marshal, auto driver, farmer among special invitees to Kejriwal oath ceremony
Bus marshal, auto driver, farmer among special invitees to Kejriwal oath ceremony
‘Uddhav may have power, but...’: Congress on NIA probing Bhima Koregaon case
‘Uddhav may have power, but...’: Congress on NIA probing Bhima Koregaon case
‘Don’t worry, one democracy will settle it,’: Jaishankar to US Senator on Kashmir
‘Don’t worry, one democracy will settle it,’: Jaishankar to US Senator on Kashmir
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
Arvind Kejriwal: From disruptor to Delhi’s leader
Arvind Kejriwal: From disruptor to Delhi’s leader
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
‘People making money by criticising players’: Shami questions detractors
‘People making money by criticising players’: Shami questions detractors
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news