Countries that are seeking advantage: US' 'fence-sitter' jibe at those ignoring sanctions against Russia
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday reiterated its stand on countries not condemning Russia's war on Ukraine and said they will face the consequences of undermining Western sanctions and the United States and its partners will not be indifferent. Yellen's comments come as India is continuing its trade with Russia for the 'nation's interest, though not violating the US sanctions. Through several channels, the US conveyed the message to New Delhi that Washington is not approving of India increasing its trade with Russia, be it the oil or defence equipment.
Exclusive | Russia won’t affect India-US ties: Rajnath Singh
"Rest assured, until Putin ends his heinous war of choice, the Biden Administration will work with our partners to push Russia further towards economic, financial, and strategic isolation," Yellen said.
Without naming any country, Yellen said such countries which are seeking advantage of the situation and are warming up to Russia are fence-sitters and shortsighted. They are perhaps "seeing an opportunity to gain by preserving their relationship with Russia and backfilling the void left by others," Yellen said adding that the future of the international order, both for peaceful security and economic prosperity, is at stake. "And let’s be clear, the unified coalition ... will not be indifferent to actions that undermine the sanctions we’ve put in place," she said.
Washington has asserted that it is now ready to supply India with defence equipment, while New Delhi also made it clear that Russian equipment is cheaper and India will continue its trade with Russia and at the same time will condemn the violence between Russia and Ukraine.
Russian president Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said it is not possible to isolate Russia. "It is impossible to severely isolate anyone in the modern world -- especially such a vast country as Russia," Putin said on Tuesday asserting that Russia would achieve its noble aims in Ukraine.
(With agency inputs)
-
Vaccines halved Italy's Covid-19 death toll, shows study
Vaccines against COVID-19 have roughly halved the death toll from the disease in Italy, preventing some 150,000 fatalities and 8 million cases last year, the National Health Institute estimated on Wednesday. Italy has registered 161,032 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 15.4 million cases to date.
-
43% not happy with 'honest' Imran Khan's ouster, claims poll
A survey of Gallup Pakistan has now revealed that 43% people were not happy with the ouster of Imran Khan while the rest 57% were happy that Khan had to exit the government. Imran Khan will be holding 'jalsa' on Wednesday in Peshawar while a 'bigger surprise' is being planned at a public rally in Lahore on April 21, his party claimed.
-
Toronto police arrest suspect in murder of Indian student
Toronto police on Tuesday announced that it had arrested and charged one person with the murders of two people this month, including a student from India, in what was described as “random acts of violence”. A 39-year-old resident of Toronto, Richard Jonathan Edwin, has been charged with first degree murder, and is accused of killing 21-year-old Kartik Vasudev on April 7 and 35-year-old Elijah Eleazar Mahepath two days later. An off-duty paramedic gave him medical treatment but Vasudev did not survive.
-
Bankrupt Sri Lanka asks citizens abroad to send home cash
Sri Lanka urged its citizens overseas to send home money to help pay for desperately needed food and fuel Wednesday after announcing a default on its $51 billion foreign debt. Central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said he needed Sri Lankans abroad to "support the country at this crucial juncture by donating much needed foreign exchange". Weerasinghe's appeal has so far been greeted with scepticism from Sri Lankans abroad.
-
Indian consulate in Shanghai suspends in-person services amid lockdown
The Indian consulate in Shanghai on Tuesday announced that it was indefinitely suspending in-person consular services in light of the continuous lockdown of China's financial hub, which is battling its worst Covid outbreak yet. Shanghai reported 25,141 new locally-transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Tuesday, up from 22,348 a day earlier, with symptomatic cases also rising to 1,189 from 994, city authorities said in their daily bulletin on Wednesday.
