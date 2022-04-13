Countries that are seeking advantage: US' 'fence-sitter' jibe at those ignoring sanctions against Russia

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday reiterated its stand on countries not condemning Russia's war on Ukraine and said they will face the consequences of undermining Western sanctions and the United States and its partners will not be indifferent. Yellen's comments come as India is continuing its trade with Russia for the 'nation's interest, though not violating the US sanctions. Through several channels, the US conveyed the message to New Delhi that Washington is not approving of India increasing its trade with Russia, be it the oil or defence equipment.

"Rest assured, until Putin ends his heinous war of choice, the Biden Administration will work with our partners to push Russia further towards economic, financial, and strategic isolation," Yellen said.

Without naming any country, Yellen said such countries which are seeking advantage of the situation and are warming up to Russia are fence-sitters and shortsighted. They are perhaps "seeing an opportunity to gain by preserving their relationship with Russia and backfilling the void left by others," Yellen said adding that the future of the international order, both for peaceful security and economic prosperity, is at stake. "And let’s be clear, the unified coalition ... will not be indifferent to actions that undermine the sanctions we’ve put in place," she said.

Washington has asserted that it is now ready to supply India with defence equipment, while New Delhi also made it clear that Russian equipment is cheaper and India will continue its trade with Russia and at the same time will condemn the violence between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said it is not possible to isolate Russia. "It is impossible to severely isolate anyone in the modern world -- especially such a vast country as Russia," Putin said on Tuesday asserting that Russia would achieve its noble aims in Ukraine.

