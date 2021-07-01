Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covaxin effective against Alpha, Delta variants, says U.S. body

“Results from two studies of blood serum from people who had received Covaxin suggest that the vaccine generates antibodies that effectively neutralise the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.617 (Delta) variants of SARS-CoV-2, first identified in the United Kingdom and India, respectively,” the US’ National Institute of Health (NIH)
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 05:59 AM IST
A health worker holding up a vial of Covaxin.(Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, which was developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology, generates antibodies that effectively neutralise both Alpha and Delta variants of Covid-19, the US’ National Institute of Health (NIH) has said.

“Results from two studies of blood serum from people who had received Covaxin suggest that the vaccine generates antibodies that effectively neutralise the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.617 (Delta) variants of SARS-CoV-2, first identified in the United Kingdom and India, respectively,” a statement by the top American health research institute on its official website read on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)

