Home / World News / Covid-19 outbreak: Spain coronavirus death toll crosses 10,000

Covid-19 outbreak: Spain coronavirus death toll crosses 10,000

Spain has the world’s second-highest death toll after Italy, with the virus so far claiming 10,003 lives although the rate of new infections and deaths continued its downward trend, the health ministry figures showed.

world Updated: Apr 02, 2020 16:11 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Madrid
A member of the Emergency Military Unit waits for a bus in which patients infected with the COVID-19 are being transferred from the Gregorio Maranon hospital to a temporary hospital set up at the IFEMA conference centre, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain April 1, 2020.
A member of the Emergency Military Unit waits for a bus in which patients infected with the COVID-19 are being transferred from the Gregorio Maranon hospital to a temporary hospital set up at the IFEMA conference centre, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain April 1, 2020. (Reuters photo)
         

The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged over 10,000 on Thursday after a record 950 deaths in 24 hours, with the number of confirmed cases passing the 110,000 mark, the government said.

Spain has the world’s second-highest death toll after Italy, with the virus so far claiming 10,003 lives although the rate of new infections and deaths continued its downward trend, the health ministry figures showed.

