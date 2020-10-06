e-paper
Covid-19 vaccine may be ready by year-end: WHO’s Tedros Adhanom

Nine experimental vaccines are in the pipeline of the WHO-led COVAX global vaccine facility that aims to distribute 2 billion doses by the end of 2021.

world Updated: Oct 06, 2020 20:15 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters
FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “ We will need vaccines and there is hope that by the end of this year we may have a vaccine.”
FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, " We will need vaccines and there is hope that by the end of this year we may have a vaccine." (REUTERS)
         

A vaccine against Covid-19 may be ready by year-end, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, without elaborating.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, addressing the end of a two-day meeting of its Executive Board on the pandemic, said: “We will need vaccines and there is hope that by the end of this year we may have a vaccine. There is hope.”

Nine experimental vaccines are in the pipeline of the WHO-led COVAX global vaccine facility that aims to distribute 2 billion doses by the end of 2021.

