Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Come November 1, Thailand to allow quarantine-free travel from 46 nations
world news

Come November 1, Thailand to allow quarantine-free travel from 46 nations

On Thursday, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said travellers from these 46 countries can skip mandatory quarantine as long as they arrive via air, are fully inoculated and have a document to show they are Covid-19 free.
An airport staff practices departure protocols during a readiness inspection in preparation for the country's reopening on November 1, at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok.(Reuters Photo)
Updated on Oct 22, 2021 09:45 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Fully vaccinated travellers from 46 countries, including the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK) and China, will be allowed to enter Thailand from November 1. The move is likely to boost tourism, a sector the Asian country's economy is majorly dependent on.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said travellers from these 46 countries can skip mandatory quarantine as long as they arrive via air, are fully inoculated and have a document to show they are Covid-19 free.

The quarantine-free travel list also includes most of the countries in the European Union, Australia, Singapore, Canada, Israel, Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong.

Earlier, the government announced the mandatory quarantine requirement would end for at least 10 countries, including the US, China, the UK and Singapore.

Two days ago, government officials inspected the readiness of Thailand's airports to welcome quarantine-free travellers.

"The entire time a visitor will spend from getting through the terminal gates to leaving the airport would take no more than 25 minutes," transport minister Saksiam Chidchob told reporters after paying a visit to Bangkok's Don Muang airport on Wednesday, according to news agency Reuters.

RELATED STORIES

Chidchod said travellers and investors from at least 10 countries that are in health-safe zones and are also doing great financially could visit Thailand.

According to a Royal Gazette issued on Thursday, the capital city of Bangkok and other key tourist spots will be reopened once the curfews are lifted at the end of this month.

Reuters further reported that in 2020, Thailand lost about $50 billion in tourism revenue, an 82% drop. This year, just 1,00,000 travellers from abroad are expected to visit the country, the tourism authority of Thailand said.

Thailand has so far reported 18,31,389 cases due to the coronavirus disease which include 18,625 deaths, 1,02,317 active cases (at present) and 17,10,447 recoveries.

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
thailand coronavirus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bangladesh: ‘Over 3,600 attacks’ on Hindus since 2013, rights groups concerned

Bangladesh riots: Prime suspect Iqbal Hossain arrested from Cox's Bazar

Covid-19: UK's daily count crosses 50,000 again, Boris govt says no to curbs

Joe Biden says US is committed to defending Taiwan against China
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP