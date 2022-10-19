Beijing Covid cases at 4-month high but no strict curbs yet: Top updates

Covid cases in China's capital Beijing rose to the highest in four months as residents could face potential curbs if the virus continues to flareup in the middle of twice-a-decade Communist party congress.

Beijing detected 41 Covid cases on Tuesday, city's municipal health commission said. With this, the city recorded the most infections since mid-June. Although no major restrictions have been implemented in Beijing so far, buildings and compounds of the patients who have tested positive as well as their close contacts have been traced and locked down, Bloomberg reported.

Additionally, Beijing has also shut down one primary school after some students tested positive. Beijing’s health body warned that there are multiple transmission chains in the city owing to which efforts to control the spread of the virus could be complicated.

Nationwide, China reported 820 new Covid cases with the highest- 122 cases- detected in the northwestern region of Xinjiang which was put into an extended lockdown. Guangdong province reported 97 infections.

Earlier this week, Chinese president Xi Jinping defended the country's ‘Covid Zero policy’ that is said to have curbed economic growth and sparked growing discontent.

