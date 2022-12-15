Why people in China are panic buying canned yellow peaches as Covid surges

An unprecedented wave of Covid cases in China has sparked panic buying of fever medicines, pain killers. Residents are also buying home remedies such as canned peaches, leading to shortages online, CNN reported.

As 2,249 symptomatic Covid-19 cases were recorded in China, 20% of which were detected in the capital Beijing. But reports have claimed that the case count in the Chinese capital could be much higher than recorded.

Demand for fever and cold medicines, such as Tylenol and Advil, has surged in China as people rush to stockpile drugs amid fears they may contract the virus, the report said adding that, canned yellow peaches, considered a particularly nutritious delicacy in many parts of China, have been snapped up by people looking for ways to fight Covid.

Its sudden surge in popularity prompted Dalian Leasun Food, one of the country’s largest canned food manufacturers, to clarify in a Weibo post that canned yellow peaches don’t have any medicinal effect.

“Canned yellow peaches ≠ medicines!” the company said in the post, CNN reported adding, “There is enough supply, so there is no need to panic. There is no rush to buy.”

The People’s Daily, mouthpiece of the Communist Party, also tried to issue clarifications on the same publishing a long Weibo post last week urging the public not to stockpile the peaches, calling them “useless in alleviating symptoms of illness.”

Authorities also pleaded with the public not to stockpile medical supplies as the Beijing city government warned residents that it was facing “great pressure” to meet demand for drug and medical services because of panic buying. It also urged the public not to hoard drugs or call emergency services if they have no symptoms.

