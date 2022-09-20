Home / World News / Covid remains a global emergency but end could be in sight: WHO

Covid remains a global emergency but end could be in sight: WHO

Published on Sep 20, 2022 03:58 PM IST

Coronavirus: The comments come after US President Joe Biden declared "the pandemic is over" in an interview aired on Sunday.

Coronavirus: An illustration of the novel coronavirus seen next to a health care worker at a Covid-19 testing centre in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
The coronavirus pandemic remains a global emergency but the end could be in sight if countries use the tools at their disposal, a spokesperson for the World Health Organisation told a briefing on Tuesday.

The comments come after US President Joe Biden declared "the pandemic is over" in an interview aired on Sunday.

