Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Covid scare in China ahead of Communist party’s congress; 196.9mn affected by lockdowns

Covid scare in China ahead of Communist party’s congress; 196.9mn affected by lockdowns

world news
Updated on Oct 11, 2022 05:43 PM IST

Shanghai, Xian and Shenzhen, among the largest Chinese cities, introduced mass tests, targeted lockdowns and shut down some schools and tourist places following small cluster outbreaks

People line up to get tested for Covid-19 at a nucleic acid testing site in Shanghai, China, on Monday. (REUTERS)
BySutirtho Patranobis

BEIJING: The Communist Party of China’s (CPC) top mouthpiece, People’s Daily, has come out in support of the country’s “zero-Covid” policy even as large Chinese cities including Shanghai and Xian began new rounds of tests and restrictions after nearly 4,000 new cases were reported in the past two days across China.

The People’s Daily opinion piece asking people to “boost their patience” with the policy indicates that there will be no change in it even after the end of the upcoming 20th CPC national congress.

President Xi Jinping - set to secure a third term as China’s leader at the congress- has himself endorsed the “zero-Covid” policy despite its negative economic impact and people’s frustrations.

Shanghai, Xian and Shenzhen, among the largest Chinese cities, introduced mass tests, targeted lockdowns and shut down some schools and tourist places following small cluster outbreaks.

China’s national health commission (NHC) reported 427 locally transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 145 in Inner Mongolia and 82 in Xinjiang for Monday; A total of 1,662 local asymptomatic carriers were also reported.

On Monday, the Chinese mainland reported 373 locally transmitted Covid cases besides 1,566 asymptomatic ones for the day before.

Millions continue to face restrictions across the country. “According to government statistics and our survey, as of 10 October, 36 cities are currently implementing various levels of lockdowns or some kind of district-based control measures,” Nomura, investment bank and brokerage, said in a report on Monday.

The report estimated that around 196.9mn people are currently affected by the lockdown measures, up from 179.7mn in the previous week.

Lockdown fears returned to Shanghai after three of the city’s downtown districts on Monday ordered entertainment venues such as internet cafes to close temporarily.

“Xian, a historic city famous for terra-cotta warriors with the population of more than 13 million people in northwest China’s Shaanxi province announced on Tuesday to suspend onsite (offline) classes for some students amid the Covid-19 flare-ups,” the state-run tabloid, Global Times reported.

Compared internationally, the Covid numbers for the province and the city were low: Nine local confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province including four in Xian and 15 asymptomatic carriers including seven in Xian.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sutirtho Patranobis

Sutirtho Patranobis has been in Beijing since 2012, as Hindustan Times’ China correspondent. He was previously posted in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where he covered the final phase of the civil war and its aftermath. Patranobis covered several beats including health and national politics in Delhi before being posted abroad....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP