Covid-19: France to impose mandatory quarantine for arrivals from 7 countries

France will impose a mandatory 10-day quarantine restriction on travellers from Pakistan and six other countries in wake of rising Covid-19 infections, announced the country's Interior Ministry on Friday.

Citing an update on the French Interior Ministry website, CNN reported that Pakistan, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar have been included in the list.

The total number of countries subject to a travel quarantine in France has now risen to 12.

Earlier, India, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and South Africa were among the countries which requires a compulsory quarantine for 10 days, owing to a surge of Covid-19 cases from these countries.

Travellers coming from the French department of Guiana are also subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine, reported CNN.

French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal on Wednesday announced that new countries would soon be added to the quarantine list because France "cannot take the risk of new variants lightly."

Meanwhile, Malaysia has announced a travel ban for Pakistan and several other Asian countries over rising cases of Covid-19 in the last couple of weeks.

France will impose a mandatory 10-day quarantine restriction on travellers from Pakistan and six other countries in wake of rising Covid-19 infections, announced the country's Interior Ministry on Friday. Citing an update on the French Interior Ministry website, CNN reported that Pakistan, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar have been included in the list. The total number of countries subject to a travel quarantine in France has now risen to 12. Earlier, India, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and South Africa were among the countries which requires a compulsory quarantine for 10 days, owing to a surge of Covid-19 cases from these countries. Travellers coming from the French department of Guiana are also subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine, reported CNN. French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal on Wednesday announced that new countries would soon be added to the quarantine list because France "cannot take the risk of new variants lightly." Meanwhile, Malaysia has announced a travel ban for Pakistan and several other Asian countries over rising cases of Covid-19 in the last couple of weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON