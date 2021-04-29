Home / World News / Covid-19: Italy says Indian air passengers to quarantine for 10 days
world news

Covid-19: Italy says Indian air passengers to quarantine for 10 days

Officials said that a new ordinance signed earlier in the day by Health Minister Roberto Speranza requires that passengers arriving from India are quarantined for 10 days at a site indicated by Italian health officials.
PTI | | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Rome
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 12:12 PM IST
The passengers were being tested upon arrival and anyone testing positive will be taken instead to a Covid-19 hotel near Rome's main Leonardo da Vinci International Airport.(Bloomberg | Representational image)

A flight from New Delhi arrived Wednesday evening in Rome carrying 210 passengers, who will be placed in mandatory quarantine.

Officials said that a new ordinance signed earlier in the day by Health Minister Roberto Speranza requires that passengers arriving from India are quarantined for 10 days at a site indicated by Italian health officials, due to concerns about the deadly spike in that country.

The passengers were being tested upon arrival and anyone testing positive will be taken instead to a Covid-19 hotel near Rome's main Leonardo da Vinci International Airport. The 210 passengers include children.

Officials indicated that they were primarily Indian nationals who are residents in Italy.

A flight from New Delhi arrived Wednesday evening in Rome carrying 210 passengers, who will be placed in mandatory quarantine.

Officials said that a new ordinance signed earlier in the day by Health Minister Roberto Speranza requires that passengers arriving from India are quarantined for 10 days at a site indicated by Italian health officials, due to concerns about the deadly spike in that country.

The passengers were being tested upon arrival and anyone testing positive will be taken instead to a Covid-19 hotel near Rome's main Leonardo da Vinci International Airport. The 210 passengers include children.

Officials indicated that they were primarily Indian nationals who are residents in Italy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
italy covid-19 in india coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Irrfan Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP