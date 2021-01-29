Covid-19: Vaccination drive kicks off in Sri Lanka with 'Made in India' shots
The Covid-19 vaccination drive kicked off in Sri Lanka on Friday, a day after India's gift of 5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine reached the island nation.
The drive began at the Army Hospital in Narahenpita as frontline workers fighting Covid-19 were vaccinated with the 'Made in India' Covishield vaccine.
The vaccination drive was formally launched at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases with the participation of State Minister of Primary Health Services, Pandemics and Covid Prevention, Dr Sudarshini Fernandopulle, and India High Commissioner Gopal Baglay.
The first vaccine was given to Dr Ananda Wijewickrema, a specialist at the hospital. The hospital staff was then vaccinated, Colombo Page reported.
"Made in India vaccine was administered in various hospitals in Colombo. This drive was formally launched at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases. Hon'ble MOS Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, High Commissioner and various other dignitaries attended the event," Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted.
Also read| India's vaccine production capacity is best asset world has today, says UN chief
Last week, Sri Lanka's drug regulatory body -- National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA)--gave a go-ahead to Oxford Astrazeneca's vaccine.
The AstraZeneca-Oxford Covishield vaccine developed in the UK is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).
India on Thursday sent a total of 5 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka under the "Vaccine Maitri" initiative.
After receiving the consignment of vaccines, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tweeted: "Received 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines provided by people of India at BIA today (28). Thank you! PM Shri Narendra Modi and people of India for the generosity shown towards People of Sri Lanka at this time in need."
Sri Lanka plans to first vaccinate about 150,000 health personnel and 120,000 tri-forces, police and other security personnel, who are in the frontline fighting against the virus.
Vaccinations will be conducted at Colombo National Hospital, Colombo North and Colombo South Teaching Hospitals, Mulleriyawa Base Hospital, Homagama Base Hospital and National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Sri Lankan Ministry of Health said.
Sri Lanka has recorded over 61,000 Covid-19 cases so far. As many as 297 people in the country have succumbed to the virus.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alexei Navalny's 'Putin palace' film pushes past 100 million YouTube views
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German vaccine regulator expects unrestricted EU approval of AstraZeneca's shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain withdraws coronavirus public awareness ad criticised for '1950s sexism'
- The advert showed four households - one in which a woman holds a baby next to what seems to be an ironing board, another with a woman home-schooling two children, and a third with two women who are cleaning. The only man is seen sitting on a sofa with a woman and child.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As EU faces shortage, AstraZeneca offers 8 mln extra doses of Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK slammed by experts over ‘neo-Victorian’ food poverty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China derecognizes British National Overseas passport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 US soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance at base in Texas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US officials to press Taiwan, TSMC to resolve auto chip crunch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three key issues in Pacific theatre to shape Joe Biden's China policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US, China may meet at Singapore's 'Davos', WEF says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Vaccination drive kicks off in Sri Lanka with 'Made in India' shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU raises pressure on AstraZeneca over Covid-19 vaccine shortage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US dials up pressure over Omar Sheikh but will Pak end its ties with jihadis?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nancy Pelosi wants security money to face 'enemy' within House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden admin to remain committed to a strong US-India bilateral relationship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox