IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / 'Crazy and evil': Bill Gates surprised by pandemic conspiracies about him
Philanthropist and Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates.(AP)
Philanthropist and Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates.(AP)
world news

'Crazy and evil': Bill Gates surprised by pandemic conspiracies about him

In an interview with Reuters, Gates said the millions of online posts and "crazy conspiracy theories" about him and about top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci had likely taken hold in part because of the combination of a frightening viral pandemic and the rise of social media.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:28 PM IST

Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist Bill Gates says he has been taken aback by the volume of "crazy" and "evil" conspiracy theories about him spreading on social media during the Covid-19 pandemic, but said on Wednesday he would like to explore what is behind them.

In an interview with Reuters, Gates said the millions of online posts and "crazy conspiracy theories" about him and about top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci had likely taken hold in part because of the combination of a frightening viral pandemic and the rise of social media.

"Nobody would have predicted that I and Dr. Fauci would be so prominent in these really evil theories," Gates said.

"I'm very surprised by that. I hope it goes away."

Gates, a billionaire who stepped down as chairman of Microsoft Corp in 2014, has through his philanthropic Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation committed at least $1.75 billion to the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic. That includes support for some makers of vaccines, diagnostics, and potential treatments.

Since the pandemic began a year ago, millions of conspiracies have spread over the Internet, fuelling misinformation about the coronavirus, its origins and the motives of those working to fight it.

They include claims that Fauci and Gates created the pandemic to try and control people, that they want to profit from the virus' spread, and that they want to use vaccines to insert trackable microchips into people.

"But do people really believe that stuff?," Gates asked.

"We're really going to have to get educated about this over the next year and understand .. how does it change peoples' behaviour and how should we have minimized this?"

Excited about Biden

Gates praised Fauci and Francis Collins, head of the US National Institutes of Health, as "smart" and "wonderful people", and said he looked forward to seeing them able to work effectively and speak the truth under the new administration of President Joe Biden.

During former President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic, Gates said, it had "sometimes felt like they were the only sane people in the US government."

"I'm excited about the team that Biden has picked" to tackle the health crisis, Gates said.

Gates said he was also pleased that under Biden, the United States has rejoined the World Health Organization, and "that he's appointed smart people, and the fact that Dr. Fauci won't be suppressed."


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus pandemic pandemic misinformation bill gates dr. anthony fauci
app
Close
e-paper
China has attempted to pin the blame for the cancelled vaccine trials in Bangladesh on India(AP)
China has attempted to pin the blame for the cancelled vaccine trials in Bangladesh on India(AP)
world news

Indian ‘meddling’ torpedoed China’s vaccine trials in Bangladesh: Chinese media

By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:50 PM IST
  • Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech told Bangladesh in September last year that it didn't have money to pay for the vaccine trials and its request for funding to CEPI had been declined
READ FULL STORY
Close
Philanthropist and Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates.(AP)
Philanthropist and Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates.(AP)
world news

'Crazy and evil': Bill Gates surprised by pandemic conspiracies about him

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:28 PM IST
In an interview with Reuters, Gates said the millions of online posts and "crazy conspiracy theories" about him and about top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci had likely taken hold in part because of the combination of a frightening viral pandemic and the rise of social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TikTok is among the 59 Chinese apps that have been banned. (File photo)
TikTok is among the 59 Chinese apps that have been banned. (File photo)
world news

China opposes retention of app ban, says move may damage bilateral cooperation

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:19 PM IST
Electronics and IT ministry has informed the Chinese firms that the ban on 59 apps, including TikTok, would be retained following a review of the responses provided by them after the imposition of the ban last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pfizer and BioNTech have been looking for ways to increase the supply of their immunization, from expanding existing plants to adding suppliers and contract manufacturers.(REUTERS)
Pfizer and BioNTech have been looking for ways to increase the supply of their immunization, from expanding existing plants to adding suppliers and contract manufacturers.(REUTERS)
world news

Sanofi to make millions of BioNTech-Pfizer’s Covid vaccine doses

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:00 PM IST
The French drugmaker will give BioNTech access to a production facility in Frankfurt, which will start to deliver doses this summer, Sanofi said in a statement Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“The world needs to spend billions to save trillions,” Bill Gates said.
“The world needs to spend billions to save trillions,” Bill Gates said.
world news

Bill Gates outlines strategy to prevent the next pandemic

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:51 PM IST
One of the significant concerns is the threat of “immunity inequality,” where only rich people have access to vaccines, Melinda Gates wrote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The editor in chief, Kevin Tyler, was quoted as saying cats can be infected by the virus and they can be asymptomatic hence can infect the human too.(AFP)
The editor in chief, Kevin Tyler, was quoted as saying cats can be infected by the virus and they can be asymptomatic hence can infect the human too.(AFP)
world news

Covid-19 vaccinations may be needed for cats, dogs as well: Scientists

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:50 PM IST
As per the scientists, the domesticated animals can become 'reservoirs' of the virus as they can get infected posing a 'significant long-term' threat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Haqqani Network was blamed along with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for last year’s attack on the Sikh place of worship in Kabul that killed almost 30 people on March 25, 2020. (REUTERS)
The Haqqani Network was blamed along with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for last year’s attack on the Sikh place of worship in Kabul that killed almost 30 people on March 25, 2020. (REUTERS)
world news

Haqqani Network discussed forming new unit with al-Qaeda: US document

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:28 PM IST
The document described the Haqqani Network as an “organisation primarily based in North Waziristan, Pakistan” that conducts “cross-border operations into eastern Afghanistan and Kabul”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hospital director Dr. Dinesh Kafle said 300 staffers were set to get the vaccine on Wednesday and the remaining 2,000 within a week.(ANI/Twitter)
Hospital director Dr. Dinesh Kafle said 300 staffers were set to get the vaccine on Wednesday and the remaining 2,000 within a week.(ANI/Twitter)
world news

Health workers become 1st to get Covid-19 vaccine in Nepal

AP, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:26 PM IST
  • At the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, doctors were encouraging hesitant colleagues to get the vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Large amounts of intermittent electricity create huge swings in supply which the grid has to be able to cope with.(HT File)
Large amounts of intermittent electricity create huge swings in supply which the grid has to be able to cope with.(HT File)
world news

Green shift brings blackout risk to world’s biggest power grid

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Transmission grids need to stay at a frequency of 50 hertz to operate smoothly and any deviations can damage equipment that’s connected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
world news

Pak govt decides to amend Constitution for Senate election

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:40 PM IST
“The government wants the (Senate) polls to be held in a transparent manner and without horse-trading. This is why we want Senate polls to be held through an open ballot,” Information Minister Shibli Faraz told the media after the meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers protest during a tractor rally near the Singhu border crossing in Delhi, on January 26. (Bloomberg)
Farmers protest during a tractor rally near the Singhu border crossing in Delhi, on January 26. (Bloomberg)
world news

India to complain to Canada over blocking of consulate by farm law protesters

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:09 PM IST
A group of protestors converged on the veranda leading to the building housing the Vancouver consulate on Republic Day, and were not prevented by local law enforcement from blocking the entrance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It was the Mount Merapi’s longest lava flow since authorities raised the volatile volcano's danger level in November.(AP)
It was the Mount Merapi’s longest lava flow since authorities raised the volatile volcano's danger level in November.(AP)
world news

Indonesian volcano unleashes river of lava in new eruption

AP, Yogyakarta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A UNICEF worker helps an internally displaced girl put on a face mask at a makeshift camp, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz/File Photo(REUTERS)
A UNICEF worker helps an internally displaced girl put on a face mask at a makeshift camp, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Taliban backs Covid vaccine drive as Afghan receives $112 million funding pledge

Reuters, Kabul
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:49 AM IST
The immunisation drive will have to take place amid relentless violence in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Antony Blinken, the new US secretary of state. (AP)
A file photo of Antony Blinken, the new US secretary of state. (AP)
world news

New US secretary of state Blinken says committed to a free Indo-Pacific

By HT Correspondent I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:41 AM IST
In calls with Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi and South Korea’s Kang Kyung-wha, Blinken said US relations with their countries were the “cornerstone” and “linchpin” of “peace, security, and prosperity for a free and open Indo-Pacific region” and across the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two men stand armed with guns during a protest supporting Donald Trump and against the counting of electoral votes on January 6. (AP file)
Two men stand armed with guns during a protest supporting Donald Trump and against the counting of electoral votes on January 6. (AP file)
world news

Republicans signal support for Trump in Senate impeachment trial

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:23 AM IST
A motion to render the trial unconstitutional was defeated in a 45-55 vote in the Democrat-led 100-member Senate, which cleared the way for the trial to proceed. But the voting pattern revealed that Trump may eventually be acquitted, as a conviction requires a supermajority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP