Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan to marry on June 1 after nine-month engagement

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan is set to tie the knot with his fiancee, Rajwa Al-Saif, a report said. The marriage comes after a nine-month engagement between the couple, the Royal Hashemite Court announced. The wedding date of the future King of Jordan is set to be June 1, 2023.

“The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that the wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif will take place on 1 June 2023,” the Daily Express reported. Jordan's Prince Hussein and Rajwa had announced their engagement in August last year, sharing a portrait on Instagram.

“We pray that God grants us His blessings. Grateful to my dear Jordanian family for their heartfelt support and kind wishes,” the prince had said in the post.

Crown Prince Hussein is a captain in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army. He has graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in England and Georgetown University in US, the report said while his fiancée Rajwa is the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz al-Saif.

Miss Rajwa studied at Syracuse University in New York and earned a degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. The Jordanian royal family will also plan another wedding this year as Queen Rania and King Abdullah II's eldest daughter Princess Iman is also engaged.

"The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II to Mr Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022." the court had informed earlier.

