Cryptocurrencies tumble amid China crackdown on bitcoin miners
world news

Cryptocurrencies tumble amid China crackdown on bitcoin miners

Cryptomining is big business in China, accounting for more than half of global bitcoin production.
Reuters | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Bitcoin fell to as low as $32,288 for the first time since June 8, and was last down 7.9% at around $32,781.(REUTERS)

Cryptocurrencies tumbled on Monday as China's crackdown on bitcoin mining expanded to the province of Sichuan.

Bitcoin fell to as low as $32,288 for the first time since June 8, and was last down 7.9% at around $32,781.

Smaller rival ether dropped below $2,000 for the first time since May 23, before trading 10% lower at 2019.01.

Cryptomining is big business in China, accounting for more than half of global bitcoin production.

