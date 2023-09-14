Cue: Gasp, NASA's UFO study team to reveal its findings today: How to watch live

NASA’s Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) study team will share its findings today. The independent team was commissioned in 2022 and consists of 16 experts from different fields for examining UAPs, largely referred to as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

The briefing is scheduled for 10:00 am EDT (7:30 pm IST) at NASA's headquarters in Washington. It will be led by a panel including NASA administrator Bill Nelson, Nicola Fox, associate administrator of the Science mission directorate, Dan Evans, assistant deputy associate administrator for research, and David Spergel, president of the Simons Foundation and chair of NASA’s UAP independent study team.

The research will report on which scientific methods should be applied and what else NASA should collect to understand UAPs.

