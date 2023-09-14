News / World News / Do aliens exist? NASA's crucial report on UFOs set to be released today

Do aliens exist? NASA's crucial report on UFOs set to be released today

ByMallika Soni
Sep 14, 2023 03:10 PM IST

NASA UFO Report: The 16-member group includes scientists, aviation and artificial intelligence experts.

Nasa's Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) independent study team which was commissioned in 2022, is set to unveil its highly anticipated findings after a yearlong study into UFOs. The report could focus on what NASA needs in order to better identify unidentified flying objects from a scientific point of view. Earlier this year, the team insisted that there is no conclusive evidence of extraterrestrial life associated with UFOs.

The study may also throw light on air traffic management to acquire data on future reported UAPs.(Representational)
The 16-member group which includes scientists, aviation and artificial intelligence experts did not access any top-secret files but has relied on unclassified data in an attempt to better understand unexplained sightings in the sky. The study may also throw light on air traffic management to acquire data on future reported UAPs.

NASA said there are so few high-quality observations that no scientific conclusions can be drawn. The team was tasked to better understand UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena. UAPs are also largely referred to as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs). NASA defines them as observations in the sky that cannot be readily identified or scientifically explained.

The study which cost almost USD 100,000 has laid the groundwork for Nasa and other organizations to conduct their own research. It will provide a roadmap for future analysis, NASA has said. The full report will be released during the briefing at Nasa's headquarters in Washington which will be led by a panel including Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson, Nicola Fox, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate, Dan Evans, assistant deputy associate administrator for research, and David Spergel, president of the Simons Foundation and chair of Nasa’s UAP independent study team.

