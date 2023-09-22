Cyclists accidently meet King Charles who was hiking in Scotland- Watch video

A group of cyclists got the surprise of their lives when they accidently got to meet King Charles. The British Monarch was hiking in Scotland when the meet happened on Balmoral Estate in Aberdeenshire. Reportedly, the video was shot in August when the King and Queen Camilla were in Balmoral to spend their vacations. Screengrab from the video(X(formerly Twitter)/@LepickyOfficial)

A video of the chance encounter of the bikers with Charles, has gone viral on social media. In the video, Charles is seen carrying a walking stick. While interacting with the cyclists and informs that he is enjoying his summer vacations.

During the interaction, Charles complained about the flies in the region which give a hard time to hikers like him. He said, "the midges are horrendous”. He added: “I like my walking.”

In the end of the video, the cyclists thank Charles. The King reciprocates the gesture with the kind words, “Take care. Don’t fall off.”

The Scottish hills, rocky terrain and the trails are visible in the video, amid a rainy weather.

A longer version of the video has been posted on YouTube channel McTrail Rider with the title, "We Bumped Into King Charles On This Bike Ride!".

ALSO READ| How Republican candidates fare against Donald Trump in the race to 2024 Presidential elections, poll says…

A short description of the video reads: "We were riding on Balmoral estate, and there were plenty of Range Rovers and guards with guns, but we didn't actually expect to see or speak to the King in the way that we did."

Currently, the King is on a three-day state visit to France which is meant to strengthen the friendship between the two neighbouring countries. During his visit, Charles met France's President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday. Charles' trip is set to end on Friday with a visit to Bordeaux, home to a large British community.