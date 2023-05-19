Cyclone Mocha death toll reaches 145 in Myanmar, says junta

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
May 19, 2023 01:18 PM IST

"Altogether 145 local people were killed during the cyclone," the most powerful storm to hit Myanmar and Bangladesh in more than a decade, the statement said.

The death toll from Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar has reached 145, the ruling junta's information team said in a statement on Friday.

A view of the damage caused by Cyclone Mocha in Sittwe, Myanmar. (via REUTERS)

