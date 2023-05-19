Cyclone Mocha death toll reaches 145 in Myanmar, says junta

The death toll from Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar has reached 145, the ruling junta's information team said in a statement on Friday.

A view of the damage caused by Cyclone Mocha in Sittwe, Myanmar. (via REUTERS)

"Altogether 145 local people were killed during the cyclone," the most powerful storm to hit Myanmar and Bangladesh in more than a decade, the statement said.

