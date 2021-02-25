Czech Republic bans travel to South Africa, Brazil due to Covid-19 variants
The Czech Republic will ban travel by its citizens to several African and South American countries where there is high risk from new South African or Brazilian coronavirus variants, the government said on Wednesday.
The government is seeking to slow a fast-rising Covid-19 infection rate that has put stress on the central European country's hospitals. Lawmakers have debated tighter measures to combat the spread.
The health ministry said the travel ban would be in effect from Feb. 26 to April 11, with some exceptions. It includes countries such as Botswana, Brazil, South Africa, Kenya, Malawi, Tanzania and others.
The ministry has reported some new Covid-19 infections suspected to be from the South African variant but has not confirmed those cases.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
