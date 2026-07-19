South Korea's Incheon airport weighs new barriers after ‘Daigou’ queue-jumping leaves staff injured

South Korea's Incheon Airport is considering changes to its check-in areas after a series of incidents in which passengers allegedly bypassed queues, leaving several airline employees injured as they tried to restore order.

The issue came under the spotlight after a video recorded on July 2 began circulating online. (Screengrab@Gfreedman9)

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Airport authorities are considering installing additional plastic partitions between existing queue barriers to prevent passengers from cutting across designated lines at check-in counters, the Korea Herald reported, citing local media.

Video brings attention to repeated incidents

The issue came under the spotlight after a video recorded on July 2 began circulating online. The footage showed dozens of passengers rushing towards the check-in counters for a China-bound flight in the third-floor departure hall of Terminal 1. However, HT couldn't verify the authencity of the video.

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Instead of following the zigzag queue formed by retractable belt barriers, the passengers pushed their luggage carts through the gaps in an apparent attempt to reach the counters ahead of others.

'Daigou' traders suspected

Five similar incidents were reported in July. The passengers involved were believed to be "daigou," or small-scale traders who purchase discounted duty-free goods in bulk in South Korea and resell them in China and other Asian markets, according to Yonhap News Agency.

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Several airline staff members were reportedly injured while attempting to guide the passengers back into the proper queue.

Airport steps up preventive measures

In response, airport officials have stepped up inspections across departure halls to help maintain order and improve safety for both travellers and employees.

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The airport also attributed the heavier congestion to airlines operating larger aircraft on major routes between Incheon and China, adding roughly 100 seats on some flights.

Officials said the situation had eased for a period after stricter enforcement in China led to a decline in the number of daigou traders travelling from South Korea. However, they added that check-in areas would continue to be closely monitored, as similar incidents could occur again.