e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Daily US Covid-19 death toll down sharply to 1,258, lowest in 3 weeks: Report

Daily US Covid-19 death toll down sharply to 1,258, lowest in 3 weeks: Report

The fatalities, recorded in the 24 hours up to 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Saturday), bring the overall US’ Covid-19 death toll to 51,017, according to the Baltimore-based university.

world Updated: Apr 25, 2020 06:50 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
A healthcare worker performs a coronavirus antibody test at a walk-in testing site during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., April 24, 2020.
A healthcare worker performs a coronavirus antibody test at a walk-in testing site during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., April 24, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

The United States recorded 1,258 coronavirus deaths on Friday, the lowest daily toll in the country in nearly three weeks, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

The fatalities, recorded in the 24 hours up to 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Saturday), bring the overall US death toll to 51,017, according to the Baltimore-based university.

The United States is by far the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, in terms of both confirmed infections and deaths.

Despite the sharp drop in the death toll, down from 3,176 on Thursday, health experts have said confirmation of a downward trend in the country’s outbreak would require a sustained decline in cases and deaths.

top news
Covid-19: In midnight order, government allows neighbourhood shops to open
Covid-19: In midnight order, government allows neighbourhood shops to open
Month of lockdown impedes virus, a long battle lies ahead
Month of lockdown impedes virus, a long battle lies ahead
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
‘Knocks the virus out in one minute’: Trump’s disinfectant claims baffle citizens
‘Knocks the virus out in one minute’: Trump’s disinfectant claims baffle citizens
Covid-19 lockdown: Finance panel calls for extra support to small businesses
Covid-19 lockdown: Finance panel calls for extra support to small businesses
Delhi comes to terms with lockdown as police, govt rush to residents’ aid
Delhi comes to terms with lockdown as police, govt rush to residents’ aid
Biryani may be on menu for Muslim Covid patients in Hyderabad
Biryani may be on menu for Muslim Covid patients in Hyderabad
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news