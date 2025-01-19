Dancer, nurse and Tottenham fan: Meet first 3 hostages released by Hamas

The Israel-Hamas ceasefire kicked in on Sunday, with the Palestinian militant group releasing two Israelis and a British-Israeli national – all women – who were among 251 people abducted by it on October 7, 2023. The three hostages released by Hamas on Sunday: Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher (REUTERS)

The remaining abductees will be released in subsequent phases.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the release of Romi Gonen (24), Doron Steinbrecher (31) and Emily Damari (28), a dual national of Britain and Israel.

Romi Gonen

The Hostages and Missing Family Forum, which represents the hostages' families, said Romi Gonen studied dance for 12 years, according to BBC.

She starred in solo performances and became an ‘amazing performer,’ the group said. A video posted by it in November 2024 described her as “the girl with the biggest smile, the brightest light, the greatest friend.”

Doron Streinbrecher

Doron Streinbrecher studied theatre and film, but developed a love for animals and thus became a veterinary nurse.

In May last year, her sister Yamit Ashkenazi wrote an emotional letter through the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, calling Streinbrecher "my sunshine".

In an earlier post, Yamit described her sister as "the glue that connects all her friends, sensitive and funny, always smiling and the first to offer help".

Emily Damari

Emily Damari grew up in southeast London before relocating to the country of her birth in her 20s. She is a fan of English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspurs, one of the many football clubs based in the British capital.

In an earlier interview, her mother Mandy Damari told BBC that Emily is "the core of our family and the core is missing".