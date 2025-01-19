Jan 19, 2025 9:47 AM IST

People gathered opposite the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Saturday in support of the hostages held in Gaza, describing being torn between hope and fear.

"It's a mix of hope and fear," said Jean-David Ichay, president of the "Tous 7 Octobre" association.

"There's already the fact that only 33 hostages have been announced so far... The rest will either happen later or not at all," he said.