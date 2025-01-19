Israel-Hamas ceasefire live: Ceasefire deal to take effect from 8.30am in Gaza, Israeli forces pull back from Rafah
Israel-Hamas ceasefire live updates: Israeli forces on Sunday began withdrawing from Gaza's Rafah to the Philadelphi corridor along the border between Egypt and Gaza ahead of the beginning of the first phase of the ceasefire deal between by Israel and Hamas. The withdrawal is part of the three-phase ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States, Qatar and Egypt to bring an end to the 15-month-long war that has killed nearly 47,000 Palestinians, according to data from the Gaza health ministry....Read More
Israel continued to strike Gaza after the deal, accusing Hamas of reportedly reneging on certain aspects of the agreement. Post-deal strikes reportedly killed more than 70 Palestinians, said the Gaza health ministry.
Israel-Hamas ceasefire | Key points
- The first stage of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement is beginning on Sunday. The first phase will last six weeks, and will see the release of 33 of the the remaining 98 hostages - women, children, men over 50, the ill and wounded - by Hamas in return for almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israel.
- On Sunday, three female Israeli hostages will be released by afternoon through the Red Cross, in return for 30 Hamas prisoners. Four more female hostages will be freed after seven days, followed by the release of three further hostages every seven days thereafter, said lead US negotiator Brett McGurk.
- In the first phase, the Israeli army will withdraw from some of its positions in northern Gaza and displaced Palestinians from these areas will be allowed to return.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement exposed the fragile nature of the ceasefire agreement. “We reserve the right to resume the war if necessary, with American support,” he said.
- The ceasefire was brokered by US and Qatar. It comes into effect days before the January 20 inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump. The Republicans had warned Hamas that there would be “hell to pay” if the hostages were not released swiftly. Trump had also called for a ceasefire deal to be reached swiftly.
Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Live: Rally held in Paris for Gaza hostages
People gathered opposite the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Saturday in support of the hostages held in Gaza, describing being torn between hope and fear.
"It's a mix of hope and fear," said Jean-David Ichay, president of the "Tous 7 Octobre" association.
"There's already the fact that only 33 hostages have been announced so far... The rest will either happen later or not at all," he said.
Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Live: What to expect in Israel on Sunday?
In southern Israel, schools will delay opening until 10 am, anticipating potential Hamas rocket fire just before the ceasefire takes effect, news agency Associated Press reported.
Israeli troops inside Gaza will primarily remain along the borders with Israel and Egypt and will maintain a presence along the road dividing northern and southern Gaza, according to a map released by the Israeli military.
Meanwhile, hundreds of trucks carrying much-needed humanitarian aid are expected to enter Gaza.
Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Live: Ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war to begin at 06.30 GMT
The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas will begin at 06.30 am GMT, news agency AFP reported.
Gazans displaced by the war to other parts of the devastated territory were preparing to return home.
Israel has prepared reception centres to provide medical treatment and counselling to the freed hostages before they are returned to their families after their long ordeal.
Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Live: Israel demands a list of hostages to be released on Sunday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Israel cannot proceed with the agreed prisoner exchange until Hamas provides the list of hostages to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.
The government on Friday notified the families of the 33 Israeli hostages expected to be set free.
Israel says 65 more hostages are currently held in Gaza, including the bodies of at least 36 confirmed dead.
Israel-Hamas easefire Live: Israeli forces begin withdrawal
Israeli forces on Sunday began withdrawing from Gaza's Rafah to the Philadelphi corridor along the border between Egypt and Gaza.
The Philadelphi Corridor, also called Philadelphi Route, is the Israeli code name for a narrow strip of land, some 100 metres wide and 14 km (8.7 miles) long. One purpose of the route was to prevent the movement of illegal materials (including weapons and ammunition) and people between Egypt and the Gaza Strip.