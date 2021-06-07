Dating apps to feature Covid vaccine stickers in the UK

The dating apps in the United Kingdom, in partnership with the government, have launched a novel campaign to support the ongoing vaccination drive. These apps will offer their users special stickers, badges and bonuses to show if they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Tinder, Bumble and Hinge are some of the apps which are working together with the government, the Department of Health said on Sunday.

This comes as the UK rollout this week reaches the under-30s, as Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed on Sunday.

The United States launched a similar initiative in May, linking up with apps including Tinder, OKCupid and Plenty of Fish.

The apps are also advertising the British government's "Every vaccination gives us hope" campaign.

The Department of Health even suggested that users could boost their romantic chances by telling potential dates they are vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the UK's department of health informed on Twitter that 67,994,584 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been given in the country till June 6. "A brilliant team focused on protecting the Nation @NHSuk When you get the txt get the jab," vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Twitter.

The unique tie-up between the UK government and dating apps comes after a YouGov poll in May found that 28 per cent of adults would not date someone who was unvaccinated and 31 per cent would prefer not to.

However, despite turning to dating sites for help, the UK government has not formally given the green light to casual dating during the pandemic.

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday that the country's swift vaccine rollout had weakened, but not broken, the link between the virus, hospitalisation and death. Britain's overall death toll from the pandemic stands at 127,836 and is the sixth-highest in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Britain on Sunday reported 5,341 new cases of Covid-19, up 68 per cent from a week ago.