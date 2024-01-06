close_game
close_game
News / World News / Days before national polls, passenger train in Bangladesh ‘set on fire’; 4 dead

Days before national polls, passenger train in Bangladesh ‘set on fire’; 4 dead

BySnehashish Roy
Jan 06, 2024 12:07 AM IST

A senior official said the fire was “clearly an act of sabotage” aimed at scaring people ahead of the election.

At least four people were killed after a train in the Gopibag area of Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, caught fire in an alleged case of arson ahead of the national election, scheduled for January 7, the Associated Press reported.

Rescue personnel remove a body bag from a burnt-out carriage of the Benapole Express in Dhaka on January 5, 2024(AFP)
Rescue personnel remove a body bag from a burnt-out carriage of the Benapole Express in Dhaka on January 5, 2024(AFP)

Four coaches of the passenger train, Benapole Express, came under the grip of the blaze in what is alleged to be an attack aimed at scaring people and barring them from voting in the parliamentary elections. The fire broke out as the train was moving towards the Dhaka railway station at 9 pm (local time).

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The two prominent political parties – the ruling Awami League and the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party – are at loggerheads over the conduct of the elections.

According to the country's railways official, most of the 292 passengers were returning home from India.

The former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia-led party and other opposition parties have announced boycotting the polls, alleging the incumbent, Sheikh Hasina, of not conducting free or fair elections under her regime. The opposition demanded a neutral caretaker government to administer the polling, which was turned down, citing there was no provision in the constitution for such a move.

In a televised address, Hasina urged people to head to ballot stations and asked for “a chance to correct the mistakes”. “If I have made any mistakes along the way, I ask your forgiveness. If I can form the government again, I will get a chance to correct the mistakes. Give me an opportunity to serve you,” she said.

The fire was “clearly an act of sabotage” aimed at scaring people ahead of the election, a senior cop was cited as saying by the AP. Seven firefighting units have been rushed to the site to douse the blaze.

Over 100 foreign observers, three from India, have reached Bangladesh to oversee the general election on January 7.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out