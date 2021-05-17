Deadliest day in Gaza so far as

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people on Sunday, Palestinian medics said, while wounded Palestinians were being taken across the Rafah border crossing into Egypt for treatment.

Despite efforts to broker a ceasefire, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu signalled that the conflict with Gaza’s Hamas rulers would rage on. He said the attacks were continuing at “full force” and will “take time”. He also alleged that Hamas military intelligence was operating inside the building that Israel had bombed on Saturday. It housed the offices of Associated Press and Al Jazeera.

The Israeli air assault early on Sunday was the deadliest single attack since fighting broke out between Israel and Hamas a week ago, marking the worst fighting here since their devastating 2014 war in Gaza.

Gaza’s health ministry said 16 women and 10 children were among those killed, with more than 50 people wounded, and rescue efforts were underway.

The Israeli military said it destroyed the home of Gaza’s top Hamas leader, Yahiyeh Sinwar, in a strike in the southern town of Khan Younis. At least 188 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including 55 children and 33 women, with 1,230 people wounded, while at least eight people in Israel have been killed.

Hamas and other militant groups have fired some 2,900 rockets into Israel.

The violence sparked pro-Palestinian protests in cities across Europe and the US, with French police firing tear gas and water cannon at protesters in Paris.

The US, meanwhile, has reaffirmed its support for Israel while working to de-escalate the crisis. US diplomat Hady Amr met with Benny Gantz, the Israeli defence minister, who thanked the US for its support.