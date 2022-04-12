Home / World News / Death toll from Philippines storm rises to 42: official tallies
world news

Death toll from Philippines storm rises to 42: official tallies

  • Emergency personnel suspended the search for survivors around Baybay City, in the central province of Leyte, in the late afternoon as it was "too dangerous" to continue in the dark, said Marissa Miguel Cano, public information officer for the city government.
A man carries a boy on his shoulder as they walk through a flooded road along with rescue personnel, after the tropical storm Megi hit, in Capiz Province, Philippines April 12, 2022. (Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS)
A man carries a boy on his shoulder as they walk through a flooded road along with rescue personnel, after the tropical storm Megi hit, in Capiz Province, Philippines April 12, 2022. (Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 04:08 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

The death toll from the strongest storm to hit the Philippines this year rose to 42 on Tuesday, as rescuers recovered more bodies from villages devastated by rain-induced landslides.

Emergency personnel suspended the search for survivors around Baybay City, in the central province of Leyte, in the late afternoon as it was "too dangerous" to continue in the dark, said Marissa Miguel Cano, public information officer for the city government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
philippines storm landslide flooding + 2 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the National Assembly in Islamabad on Monday. (AFP PHOTO)

    ‘Pakistan desires peaceful ties,’ says Shehbaz Sharif in response to PM Modi

    India and Pakistan should secure peace and focus on the socio-economic development of their people, Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday while responding to a congratulatory message from PM Narendra Modi. Modi responded on Twitter, congratulating Sharif on his election and linking any engagement with Pakistan to an environment free of terror. “Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let's secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people,” he added.

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow.&nbsp;

    On Ukraine assault, Putin says had no choice but to stop Donbas 'genocide' 

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had no other choice but to launch a military operation to protect his country and that a clash with Ukraine's anti-Russian forces had been inevitable, adding that “we could no longer tolerate 'genocide' in Donbas”. He said Moscow's military operation in Ukraine would undoubtedly achieve what he said were its "noble" objectives.

  • A worker in a protective suit keeps watch next to barricades set around a sealed-off area, during a lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Shanghai on April 11, 2022.&nbsp;

    China’s goal in Covid zero pursuit shifts amid Omicron outbreak

    China hasn't budged in its opposition to living with the virus even in the midst of the country's worst outbreak, but its leaders are now pursuing an easier containment strategy in the uphill battle to tame the hyper-infectious coronavirus. Omicron's extensive spread means returning to zero local cases is a tall order, even in cities that repeatedly test all residents, trace close contacts and confine everyone to their homes while the virus rages.

  • Sri Lankans Catholic priests protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

    Sri Lanka to default on external debt of $51 billion pending IMF bailout

    Crisis-ridden Sri Lanka on Tuesday said it was defaulting on all its external debt, news agency AFP reported. "It has come to a point that making debt payments are challenging and impossible. The best action that can be taken is to restructure debt and avoid a hard default," Sri Lanka's central bank governor P Nandalal Weerasinghe told reporters.

  • A resident walks near a building destroyed in the course of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.

    Ukraine war day 48 | Over 10,000 killed in Mariupol, says official: 10 points

    The war in Ukraine has entered its 48th day. Amid unconfirmed reports of chemical weapons being used in Mairupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday warned that Russia could use chemical weapons in the war-hit country. Ukraine has accused Russia of war crimes, including mass killings and rapes. Mariupol officials have said that over 10,000 civilians have been killed so far, according to the news agency AP.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out