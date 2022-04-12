Death toll from Philippines storm rises to 42: official tallies
- Emergency personnel suspended the search for survivors around Baybay City, in the central province of Leyte, in the late afternoon as it was "too dangerous" to continue in the dark, said Marissa Miguel Cano, public information officer for the city government.
The death toll from the strongest storm to hit the Philippines this year rose to 42 on Tuesday, as rescuers recovered more bodies from villages devastated by rain-induced landslides.
Emergency personnel suspended the search for survivors around Baybay City, in the central province of Leyte, in the late afternoon as it was "too dangerous" to continue in the dark, said Marissa Miguel Cano, public information officer for the city government.
-
‘Pakistan desires peaceful ties,’ says Shehbaz Sharif in response to PM Modi
India and Pakistan should secure peace and focus on the socio-economic development of their people, Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday while responding to a congratulatory message from PM Narendra Modi. Modi responded on Twitter, congratulating Sharif on his election and linking any engagement with Pakistan to an environment free of terror. “Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let's secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people,” he added.
-
On Ukraine assault, Putin says had no choice but to stop Donbas 'genocide'
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had no other choice but to launch a military operation to protect his country and that a clash with Ukraine's anti-Russian forces had been inevitable, adding that “we could no longer tolerate 'genocide' in Donbas”. He said Moscow's military operation in Ukraine would undoubtedly achieve what he said were its "noble" objectives.
-
China’s goal in Covid zero pursuit shifts amid Omicron outbreak
China hasn't budged in its opposition to living with the virus even in the midst of the country's worst outbreak, but its leaders are now pursuing an easier containment strategy in the uphill battle to tame the hyper-infectious coronavirus. Omicron's extensive spread means returning to zero local cases is a tall order, even in cities that repeatedly test all residents, trace close contacts and confine everyone to their homes while the virus rages.
-
Sri Lanka to default on external debt of $51 billion pending IMF bailout
Crisis-ridden Sri Lanka on Tuesday said it was defaulting on all its external debt, news agency AFP reported. "It has come to a point that making debt payments are challenging and impossible. The best action that can be taken is to restructure debt and avoid a hard default," Sri Lanka's central bank governor P Nandalal Weerasinghe told reporters.
-
Ukraine war day 48 | Over 10,000 killed in Mariupol, says official: 10 points
The war in Ukraine has entered its 48th day. Amid unconfirmed reports of chemical weapons being used in Mairupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday warned that Russia could use chemical weapons in the war-hit country. Ukraine has accused Russia of war crimes, including mass killings and rapes. Mariupol officials have said that over 10,000 civilians have been killed so far, according to the news agency AP.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics