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Death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes reaches 4,300

The number of injured is 16,740, according to Rodríguez, who said more than 6,400 people have been pulled alive from the rubble.

Updated on: Jul 13, 2026 02:52 PM IST
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Venezuela’s official death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck June 24 rose to 4,333, National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez said Saturday.

Volunteers pull a rope to remove a debris from a collapsed building by earthquakes in La Guaira, Venezuela, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Volunteers pull a rope to remove a debris from a collapsed building by earthquakes in La Guaira, Venezuela, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

The number of injured is 16,740, according to Rodríguez, who said more than 6,400 people have been pulled alive from the rubble.

The update came 17 days after two powerful shocks hit north-central Venezuela within moments of each other, flattening buildings and disrupting power and water systems. Authorities have continued to identify victims more than two weeks after the disaster.

Also Read | How Venezuelan Bureaucracy Thwarted an American Earthquake Rescue Squad

The numbers shared by Rodríguez mark an increase from the 4,118 total deaths reported Friday. Survivor searches have increasingly given way to recovery.

The quakes measured at magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 and affected at least seven states. The worst impact was felt in La Guaira and Greater Caracas, according to UNHCR, where families have sheltered in streets, schools, churches, stadiums and other improvised sites after homes and essential services failed.

President Delcy Rodríguez has called for the release of frozen Venezuelan assets to help fund earthquake relief and reconstruction, saying blocked resources — including gold held at the Bank of England and funds tied up by sanctions — should be used to aid victims, rebuild homes and restore basic services.

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