Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Death toll in Sri Lanka floods, mudslides rises to 14
world news

Death toll in Sri Lanka floods, mudslides rises to 14

Ten people have died in floods while another four lost their lives in mudslides, according to the government’s Disaster Management Center.
AP | , Colombo
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Sri Lankans wade through an inundated street following heavy rainfall at Malwana, on the outskirts of Colombo.(AP)

The death toll from floods and mudslides following heavy rains in Sri Lanka rose to 14 with another two missing, officials said Sunday.

Ten districts on the island have been under heavy rainfall since last Thursday, including the capital Colombo and suburbs where many houses, paddy fields and roads have been inundated.

Ten people have died in floods while another four lost their lives in mudslides, according to the government’s Disaster Management Center. Among them was a family of four who died when a mound of earth crashed onto their house in Kegalle district, about 85 kilometers (53 miles) east of Colombo.

Two others remain missing.

The center said the extreme weather has affected some 245,000 people, and over 4,300 remain displaced in emergency shelters. More than 800 houses have been damaged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sri lanka
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP