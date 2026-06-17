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'Deep historical roots': US drops 'Indo' from Indo-Pacific Command, restores name to USPACOM

The Department of War announced on Tuesday that the US Indo-Pacific Command will officially restore its name to the US Pacific Command.

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 08:34 am IST
By HT News Desk
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The United States has decided to bring back the US Pacific Command (USPACOM) designation, officially replacing the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), the Department of War announced on Tuesday.

US Indo-Pacific Command restores name to US Pacific Command.

The move marks a return to the command's historic identity. Established on January 1, 1947, by former US President Harry S. Truman, the command functioned under the USPACOM name for more than seven decades and became the oldest as well as the largest of America's unified combatant commands.

Also read | Quad launches Indo-Pacific energy initiative amid West Asia conflict

“The command's fundamental mission and its unwavering commitment to maintaining a free and open theater alongside regional allies and partners are unchanged,” the statement said.

The department also pointed to the command's long military history, noting its role in shaping the post-World War II regional security architecture, coordinating joint forces during the Korean War and the Vietnam War, and supporting numerous humanitarian operations over the decades.

It added that the USPACOM name carries “decades of military heritage and enduring regional partnerships.”

Role within the US military structure

The Department of War, the largest government agency in the United States, said its mission is to provide the military forces needed to deter war and ensure national security. The department oversees 11 combatant commands, each assigned either a geographic or functional mission and responsible for commanding military forces during both peace and wartime.

The US Pacific Command works with partner nations to promote development, strengthen security, deter aggression and provide humanitarian assistance across its area of responsibility.

The command is led by Admiral Samuel Paparo. The USINDOPACOM Inspector General assists and advises the commander and serves as the command's “eyes, ears, voice, and conscience” by conducting inspections and investigations and providing assistance aimed at enhancing the readiness, warfighting and mission capabilities of the command.

 
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, GT Summit 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, GT Summit 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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