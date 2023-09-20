'Deeply concerned' by Canada's allegations against India: White House
AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
“It is critical that Canada's investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice,” Adrienne Watson said in a statement.
The White House said Tuesday it was "deeply concerned" by Canadian allegations that Indian agents may have been involved in the murder of a Sikh leader in Canada.
READ | Canada issues new travel advisory for India: ‘Exercise high degree of caution… threat of terrorism'
"We are deeply concerned about the allegations referenced by Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau," National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.
“We remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners. It is critical that Canada's investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice.”
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Topics