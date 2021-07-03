'Deeply grateful to Biden': White House tweet on July 4 BBQ cost draws mockery

A tweet from the White House boasting that Americans will save 16 cents on a July 4 cookout was ridiculed on social media as users pointed to rising inflation and gas prices. Quoting a report from the American Farm Bureau Federation, the White House said that the economic plan of US President Joe Biden is working.

“Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish,” tweeted White House.

The Farm Bureau had earlier reported that Americans will pay “just a few cents less” for their favourite Independence Day cookout foods compared to last year. The US-based insurance company and lobbying group that represents the agriculture industry said that the average cost of a summer cookout for 10 people remains at $59.50, adding that the cost for a cookout is down by less than 1% from last year.

While the Farm Bureau characterized prices as “stable,” the White House’s attempt to project it as Biden’s achievement was criticised by Republican leaders and social media commentators.

Highlighting the average price for a gallon of gas in the US, House Republican Elise Stefanik said no one from the Biden administration has apparently been to the gas station recently,

“Apparently, no one at the Biden @WhiteHouse has been to the gas station recently. The average price for a gallon of gas is $3.15. This is the HIGHEST price for a gallon of gas since 2014 and a 42% INCREASE from last year,” Stefanik wrote on Twitter.

“Deeply grateful to Joe Biden for 16 cents for a hot dog! Sure will help offset the $1 a gallon increase in gas & 50% increase in beef an 400% increase in lumber. Dang Joe-you’re a financial wizard!” tweeted Mike Huckabee, former governor of Arkansas.

Here are some of the reactions: