Delhi govt renews push to rename Najafgarh drain as Sahibi river

Delhi’s Najafgarh drain may soon be renamed the ‘Sahibi river’, with the city government submitting a fresh proposal to the State Names Authority (SNA) under the urban development department. The move is part of efforts to raise awareness about the historical river, which once flowed along the same path that is now occupied by the drain. The Sahibi River originates in Rajasthan, flows through Haryana, and enters Delhi before merging with the Yamuna. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The Sahibi River originates in Rajasthan, flows through Haryana, and enters Delhi before merging with the Yamuna. Within Delhi, its course is currently known as the Najafgarh drain.

As part of a recent submission to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Delhi government attached digitised survey maps from 1975-76 showing the Sahibi river’s original course through the Capital, now channelled as a stormwater drain.

The government said a similar renaming proposal was submitted last year, but was returned by the SNA, which asked the city to first obtain concurrence from the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA). A revised proposal is now under review.

Efforts to rejuvenate the channel are already underway, officials said, but rebranding it as a river is key to public engagement. “To generate people’s support, it necessitates avoiding use of the word ‘drain/nala’, due to the stigma and misconception associated with it—that it symbolises a channel carrying dirty water. Therefore, it’s prudent to officially name or rename the channel as Sahibi River,” the Delhi government said in its NGT submission dated May 24 and uploaded on June 26.

Manu Bhatnagar, principal director of the natural heritage division at the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), said the Sahibi was originally a rain-fed river, which over the past two centuries, steadily shrunk due to encroachments and agricultural expansion. “Earlier, the water table was high, and the river sustained itself year-round. Over time, it narrowed, and parts dried up—particularly near Dharuhera in Haryana, where much of the riverbed was absorbed by farmland,” he said.

“The river merges with outfall drain number 8 in Haryana and flows toward the Dhansa Barrage and Najafgarh lake. In that sense, Najafgarh lake forms part of the Sahibi river system, with the river feeding it upstream. Downstream of the lake, the channel was once known as the Sahibi nallah—today, it exists as the Najafgarh drain,” he said.

Historical records also trace the evolution of the river’s identity. An 1807 Survey of India map labels it ‘Saabi nala’. By 1865, the British had excavated a channel from Najafgarh lake to Wazirabad to boost cultivation, and the channel began to be referred to as the Najafgarh drain. The 1883 Gazetteer, Bhatnagar added, described the Sahibi nallah as “a series of water-filled ditches”.

The NGT is hearing a petition filed by Prakash Yadav, a resident of Kharkhara village in Haryana, who alleged that the Sahibi river is being neglected and filled with sewage, causing overflow into nearby farmland. The tribunal has sought reports from both Delhi and Haryana on actions taken for the river’s restoration and the protection of surrounding areas.

The Delhi SNA, which examines all name change proposals, comprises 29 members, including four MLAs and officials from various state departments. It is typically chaired by the chief minister, with the chief secretary as vice-chair. Proposals are first vetted by a subcommittee led by the principal secretary (urban development) before being placed before the SNA for final consideration.

In February last year, the NGT had asked the Delhi government to clarify whether the Najafgarh drain was ever historically known as the Sahibi river and whether renaming it could aid its revival.