Delta surge among unvaccinated will worsen, warn experts amid record US cases
world news

Delta surge among unvaccinated will worsen, warn experts amid record US cases

The US recorded the highest new Covid-19 cases worldwide over the past week as the Delta variant of coronavirus, first detected in India, is wreaking havoc across the globe.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 05:16 PM IST
US healthcare personnel work in a Covid-19 intensive care unit where they are dealing with a surge in cases of the Delta variant.(via Reuters)

With the United States witnessing a resurgence of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, health experts have warned that the spike is going to worsen, especially in the southern states where the number of unvaccinated people remains high. The US recorded the highest new Covid-19 cases worldwide over the past week as the Delta variant of coronavirus, first detected in India, is wreaking havoc across the globe.

Dr Peter Hotez, co-director for the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children's Hospital, told CNN that the US will witness “big, steep acceleration” in infections among unvaccinated individuals. “As bad as things are right now in the South, they are about to get worse for lots of unvaccinated individuals," he said.

Hotez also sounded alarm bells about the rise in pediatric intensive care unit (ICU) admissions in southern states. Data from the US department of health and human services (HHS) shows a sharp rise in children hospitalised from Covid-19 after July 14. Experts say the surge is likely due to the July 4 federal holiday.

“The vulnerability I'm sounding the alarm about is in the South. In Louisiana, the variant is accelerating, kids showing up in pediatric ICUs. You've only got 17% of adolescents vaccinated, no mask mandates,” warned Hotez as schools are about to open.

On Friday, the US reported nearly 100,000 new infections, of which southern states contributed the most. Authorities in Florida and Georgia have been urging the residents to get vaccinated as the Southeastern states have reported a worrying surge in Covid-19 cases. While cases in Florida jumped by 50% over the last week, the infection rate in Georgia more than tripled over the last two weeks.

"Unfortunately, we can expect Covid numbers to keep growing. People who are unvaccinated or skip their second dose of vaccine are targets for infection," Georgia health commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey was quoted by CNN as saying.

Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its mask guidance for fully vaccinated people, marking a reversal in policy. US President Joe Biden said “in all possibility” new restrictions would be imposed in the US.
Topics
united states covid-19
