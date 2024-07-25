Democracy and party unity over personal ambition: Biden explains decision to quit

Washington: In his first speech after deciding to quit the presidential race, President Joe Biden said that democracy was more important than personal ambition, saving democracy required unifying his party, and the best way to do this was to “pass the torch to a new generation”. President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on Wednesday (AP)

Biden hailed his vice-president and now the presumptive Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris, as “experienced, tough, and capable”; spoke of what he considered were his achievements in office and the priorities for the remaining six months of his term; and laid out the choice in the upcoming elections, placing the onus on American citizens to decide.

In a 11-minute speech from behind the Resolute Desk in Oval Office on Wednesday night eastern time, Biden spoke haltingly in parts, a reminder to the audience of why the 81-year old had to make way after a disastrous debate performance exposed his age deficits and drew a backlash from party elders and donors and voters who believed he could not defeat his rival, former president and now the Republican nominee, Donald Trump.

Importance of democracy

Emphasising the importance of democracy, which he has often said is at stake in this election, Biden said, “In recent weeks, it has become clear to me that I need to unite my party in this critical endeavour. I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America’s future, all merited a second term. But nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition. So I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It’s the best way to unite our nation.”

He declared that America was at inflection point, and decisions taken now would shape the nation and the world for decades to come. “America is going to have to choose between moving forward or backward, between hope and hate, between unity and division. We have to decide: Do we still believe in honesty, decency, respect, freedom, justice and democracy. In this moment, we can see those we disagree with not as enemies but as, I mean, fellow Americans — can we do that? Does character in public life still matter?” Biden said, in what appeared to be a clear attempt to draw a contrast with Republican nominee, Donald Trump, without naming him.

He added that there was a time and place for long years of experience. “There is also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now.” Later in the speech, Biden said that he had made his choice and it was up to Americans to make their own now. “I’ve made my views known. I would like to thank our great vice-president, Kamala Harris. She is experienced, she is tough, she is capable. She’s been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country.”

Beginning of the end of a political career

Biden’s speech marked the beginning of the end of a political career that spanned five decades and has been marked by intense personal tragedy and public failures amid success. Biden was first elected Senator at the age of 29 in 1972, but even before he could take office, his wife and daughter were killed in an accident, leaving Biden to parent his two sons, Beau and Hunter, who survived. Biden took the Amtrak every day from Washington DC to Wilmington in his home state of Delaware for decades as he cared for his children, while serving as Senator for 35 years where he headed the Senate judiciary and foreign affairs committees.

Biden also had two failed presidential runs, in 1988, when he had to leave after having caught plagiarising a speech, and in 2008, before Barack Obama picked Biden to serve as his vice-president in 2008 for eight years. Biden lost his son, Beau, to cancer, even as Hunter battled addiction.

And then, in 2020, Biden re-emerged to defeat Trump and become president. “Nowhere else on Earth could a kid with a stutter from modest beginnings in Scranton, Pennsylvania and in Claymont, Delaware one day sit behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office as the president of the United States. But here I am,” said Biden, as First Lady Jill Biden, son Hunter and other close family members and aides watched him from the side and behind the camera in the Oval Office.

Biden used the speech to lay out his accomplishments after inheriting the office at a time of peril, mentioning the pandemic and economic recession and alluding to Trump’s divisive term and refusal to give way after the 2020 election.

“Today we have the strongest economy in the world, creating nearly 16 million new jobs…We are literally rebuilding our entire nation…Manufacturing has come back to America. We are leading the world again in chips and science and innovation. We finally beat Big Pharma after all these years to lower the cost of prescription drugs for seniors…I signed one of the most significant laws helping millions of veterans and their families who were exposed to toxic materials. You know, most significant climate law ever, ever in the history of the world. The first major gun safety law in 30 years,” said Biden. He also spoke of nominating the first African American woman to the Supreme Court and creating a diverse administration that looked like America.

Foreign policy

In terms of foreign policy, Biden spoke of strengthening Nato, constructing a coalition against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and strengthening allies in the Pacific. “I’m the first president of this century to report to the American people that the United States is not at war anywhere in the world…when I came to the office, the conventional wisdom was that China would inevitably pass, surpass the United States. That’s not the case anymore,” Biden said, as he promised to work towards peace in Gaza on a day when the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the US Congress on the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue.

At a time when Biden is widely seen to be a lame duck president, he insisted that he will remain focused on his job and his priorities. “will keep defending our personal freedoms and civil rights, from the right to vote to the right to choose. I will keep calling out hate and extremism, making it clear there is no place, no place in America for political violence or any violence ever, period”, Biden said at time when the US confronts intense political polarisation.