 Democratic Republic of Congo army says it stopped attempted coup | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Democratic Republic of Congo army says it stopped attempted coup

Reuters |
May 19, 2024 04:49 PM IST

CONGO-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 2, PIX):UPDATE 2-Democratic Republic of Congo army says it stopped attempted coup

By Ange Kasongo

Democratic Republic of Congo army says it stopped attempted coup
Democratic Republic of Congo army says it stopped attempted coup

KINSHASA, - The Democratic Republic of Congo's armed forces repelled an attempted coup d'etat involving Congolese and foreign fighters on Sunday morning, a DRC army spokesman said in a televised address.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"An attempted coup d'etat has been put down by the defence and security forces. The attempt involved foreigners and Congolese. These foreigners and Congolese have been put out of action, including their leader," spokesman Sylvain Ekenge said.

He did not specify whether this meant they had been detained or killed.

Tina Salama, a spokeswoman for President Felix Tshisekedi, also confirmed to Reuters that the presidential palace had been attacked on Sunday morning but the army had retaken control.

Earlier, two guards and an assailant were killed in an attack on the nearby home of Vital Kamerhe, a member of parliament who is tipped to become speaker, Kamerhe's spokesman and the Japanese ambassador said in posts on X.

The United States embassy issued a security alert on Sunday warning of "ongoing activity by DRC security elements" and reports of gunfire in the area.

A Facebook page appearing to belong to Christian Malanga, a politician based in the United States, posted a live-streamed video in which he appeared to be leading the attack.

"We, the militants, are tired. We cannot drag on with Tshisekedi and Kamerhe, they have done too many stupid things in this country," he said in Lingala in the video, which has not been independently verified by Reuters.

Tshisekedi was re-elected for a second term as president in December, but has yet to name a government, six weeks after

appointing a prime minister

.

Kamerhe was a candidate for speaker of parliament in an election that had been scheduled for Saturday but was delayed by Tshisekedi.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Democratic Republic of Congo army says it stopped attempted coup

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On