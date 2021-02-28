IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Democrats seek probe of Illinois GOP lawmaker with militia decal
Miller, a cattle farmer first elected in 2018, denied involvement with the group. He was in Washington, D.C., for former President Donald Trump's speech on Jan. 6.(Reuters file photo)
Miller, a cattle farmer first elected in 2018, denied involvement with the group. He was in Washington, D.C., for former President Donald Trump's speech on Jan. 6.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Democrats seek probe of Illinois GOP lawmaker with militia decal

The Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association asked for a state investigation Friday after photos of Rep. Chris Miller's truck with a sticker for the Three Percenters surfaced on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:58 PM IST

Democratic county leaders in Illinois want an investigation of Republican state Rep. Chris Miller after he displayed a decal of an anti-government militia movement on his pickup truck parked at the U.S. Capitol during the deadly insurrection in January.

The Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association asked for a state investigation Friday after photos of Miller's truck with a sticker for the Three Percenters surfaced on social media.

Miller, a cattle farmer first elected in 2018, denied involvement with the group. He was in Washington, D.C., for former President Donald Trump's speech on Jan. 6. A day earlier, Miller's wife, freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller delivered a speech quoting Adolf Hitler that drew wide outrage.

“My son received the sticker that was on my truck from a family friend who said that it represented patriotism and love of country,” Miller, of Oakland, said in a statement. “I have since removed the sticker.”

Still, Kristina Zahorik, leader of the county chairs, submitted a request to the Office of the Legislative Inspector General to investigate Miller’s actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“Miller’s attendance at the rally that turned into a mob and insurrection of our nation’s Capitol is troubling, and to date many unanswered questions remain about his subsequent actions and whereabouts that day,” Zahorik said.

Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who was among 10 GOP House members to vote to impeach Trump, said he supported looking further at the matter.

"Rep. Miller put a militia sticker on his car and is suspected to have been at the insurrection,” Kinzinger wrote on Twitter. “Our party needs to handle this and I support further investigation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states
Close
Miller, a cattle farmer first elected in 2018, denied involvement with the group. He was in Washington, D.C., for former President Donald Trump's speech on Jan. 6.(Reuters file photo)
Miller, a cattle farmer first elected in 2018, denied involvement with the group. He was in Washington, D.C., for former President Donald Trump's speech on Jan. 6.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Democrats seek probe of Illinois GOP lawmaker with militia decal

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association asked for a state investigation Friday after photos of Rep. Chris Miller's truck with a sticker for the Three Percenters surfaced on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children in high school -- roughly ages 14-18 in the United States -- should be able to get the vaccine "sometime this fall," Fauci told NBC's "Meet the Press."(Reuters file photo)
Children in high school -- roughly ages 14-18 in the United States -- should be able to get the vaccine "sometime this fall," Fauci told NBC's "Meet the Press."(Reuters file photo)
world news

US children could receive coronavirus vaccine by year-end: Anthony Fauci

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:54 PM IST
The mass vaccination of school-age children will allow millions of children to return sooner to in-person learning and ease the burden on millions of parents now caring for their offspring at home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers wearing protective suits walk past the graves of Covid-19 victims at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery, in Manaus, Brazil.(AFP)
Workers wearing protective suits walk past the graves of Covid-19 victims at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery, in Manaus, Brazil.(AFP)
world news

Up to 6 cases of Manaus variant of coronavirus detected in UK

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Two of three cases found in England were from a household in the South Gloucestershire area which had a history of travel to Brazil, Public Health England said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Palestinian labourers gather near an Israeli checkpoint that was closed amid fears of a second wave of Covid-19 infections.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Palestinian labourers gather near an Israeli checkpoint that was closed amid fears of a second wave of Covid-19 infections.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Israel to vaccinate Palestinian labourers against Covid-19

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Israel has given at least one dose of Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine to more than half of its 9.3 million population, including Palestinians in East Jerusalem.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US.(REUTERS)
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US.(REUTERS)
world news

New York governor backs down on plan to review his alleged sexual misconduct

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:56 PM IST
Andrew Cuomo, one of the nation's most well-known Democratic politicians, has faced a string of controversies in recent weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A statue of former US President Donald Trump is pictured at the CPAC in Orlando, Florida.(REUTERS)
A statue of former US President Donald Trump is pictured at the CPAC in Orlando, Florida.(REUTERS)
world news

Trump to proclaim himself as the future for Republicans in CPAC 2021 speech

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:32 PM IST
In the short term, Trump is making plans to set up a superPAC political organization to support candidates who mirror his policies, an adviser said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The firm said that the technology doesn’t include speech to avoid the creation of “deepfake people”.(Twitter / @KS1729 / @AdamRutherford)
The firm said that the technology doesn’t include speech to avoid the creation of “deepfake people”.(Twitter / @KS1729 / @AdamRutherford)
world news

MyHeritage offers new AI tool to turn photos of the dead into ‘creepy’ videos

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:54 PM IST
  • The firm admitted that the results of the feature can be controversial, adding that it’s “hard to stay indifferent to this technology.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Johnson & Johnson worker prepares a syringe during the Phase 3 trial of its coronavirus vaccine candidate in an undated photograph. (REUTERS FILE)
A Johnson & Johnson worker prepares a syringe during the Phase 3 trial of its coronavirus vaccine candidate in an undated photograph. (REUTERS FILE)
world news

Get any of 3 vaccines, Fauci urges Americans after FDA nod to J& J shot

By HT Correspondent I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:52 PM IST
“All three of them are really quite good, and people should take the one that’s most available to them. If you go to a place and you have J&J, and that’s the one that’s available now, I would take it,” said the top US infectious disease official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Working with the US and Canada, the UK has taken action by imposing human rights sanctions against nine Myanmar military officers, including the commander-in-chief, for their role in the coup," a spokeswoman for Britain's Foreign Office said.(AP)
"Working with the US and Canada, the UK has taken action by imposing human rights sanctions against nine Myanmar military officers, including the commander-in-chief, for their role in the coup," a spokeswoman for Britain's Foreign Office said.(AP)
world news

UK says Myanmar killings are abhorrent, urges return to democracy

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Myanmar police fired on protesters earlier on Sunday in the bloodiest day of weeks of demonstrations against a coup and at least 18 people were killed, the UN human rights office said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 239.6 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered all over the world as of Saturday.(AP)
Over 239.6 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered all over the world as of Saturday.(AP)
world news

Which other countries have vaccinated senior citizens against Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:07 PM IST
The vaccination programme for people above the age of 60 years and within the age bracket of 45-59 years with co-morbidities will begin from March 1 in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We have no time to waste. If we act now, decisively, quickly and boldly, we can finally get ahead of this virus," Biden said. (REUTERS)
"We have no time to waste. If we act now, decisively, quickly and boldly, we can finally get ahead of this virus," Biden said. (REUTERS)
world news

Biden in no rush to lift Venezuela sanctions, seeks 'serious steps' by Maduro

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters, Venezuela
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:57 PM IST
Signaling that the new U.S. president may be unlikely to loosen the screws on Venezuela anytime soon, an official emphasized that existing sanctions have enough special provisions to allow for humanitarian aid shipments to help Venezuelans cope with economic hardships and the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference.(Reuters)
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference.(Reuters)
world news

Andrew Cuomo's scandals dim luster of man dubbed ‘America’s governor’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • On Saturday, a second former aide accused Cuomo of harassment, according to the New York Times. Charlotte Bennett, a former health policy adviser, said Cuomo had asked her questions about her sex life and made what she interpreted as sexual overtures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bomb squad and SWAT team were on the scene of what police described as an "active situation."(AP file photo)
The bomb squad and SWAT team were on the scene of what police described as an "active situation."(AP file photo)
world news

3 cops injured in explosion in US' Kansas

ANI, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:41 PM IST
The officers were taken to a hospital, with one officer in serious but stable condition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain has rolled out Europe's fastest Covid-19 vaccination programme, raising the prospect of a lifting of its current lockdown restrictions between now and the end of June.(AP)
Britain has rolled out Europe's fastest Covid-19 vaccination programme, raising the prospect of a lifting of its current lockdown restrictions between now and the end of June.(AP)
world news

UK says more than 20 million people have received Covid-19 shot

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:39 PM IST
"A magnificent achievement for the country," Hancock said on Twitter. "The vaccine is our route out. When you get the call, get the jab!"
READ FULL STORY
Close
Msehli said many of the survivors suffered from burns from engine fuel, and hypothermia, with some taken to hospital. (Representative Image)(Reuters image)
Msehli said many of the survivors suffered from burns from engine fuel, and hypothermia, with some taken to hospital. (Representative Image)(Reuters image)
world news

UN says 15 Europe-bound migrants have died at sea off Libya

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Safa Msehli, a spokesman for the International Organization for Migration, said the dead were on a rubber boat carrying at least 110 migrants, who embarked from the Libyan coastal town of Zawiya on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac