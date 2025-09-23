Denmark shuts key airport after drone sighting | Details

Denmark has shut down its key Copenhagen Airport after multiple drone sightings. The origin of these drones remain unknown, however, Denmark police have stated that due to these sightings, all traffic at Copenhagen airport has been closed and diverted. Police officers stand guard after all traffic has been closed at the Copenhagen Airport due to drone reports in Copenhagen, Denmark (via REUTERS)

As per the official statement from police on X, between two and three "large" drones had been sighted in the area.

“CPH Airport is currently closed for takeoff and landing, as 2-3 large drones have been seen flying in the area. The time horizon is currently unknown,” said the statement issued on X on Monday.

Based on a post by FlightRadar on X, all take-offs and landings at Copenhagen Airport were suspended as of 20:26 local time (18:26 GMT) due to drone reports. Furthermore, at least 15 flights had been diverted to other airports, the post read.

A spokesperson for the airport confirmed to Reuters that all traffic had been halted but declined to comment further.

Russian drones, jets spotted over Poland, Romania, Estonia

Earlier this month, Poland became the first NATO nation to report drone sightings. As per the official statement from Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Poland downed several Russian drones, which entered Polish airspace from neighbouring nations of Ukraine and Belarus.

Days after this incident, Romania also spotted a Russian drone in its airpsace. This incident was followed by Estonia reporting that three Russian fighter jets had breached into its airspace for 12 minutes.

In response to the Russian breach, fighter jets of the Italian Air Force, were scrambled from the Ämari Air Base of NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission.

This is a developing story…